Farmers market opens in Snowflake
A new farmers market has arrived in Snowflake. The C&S Farmers Market grand opening was held on Tuesday, Mar. 7.

Entrepreneurs Cathy Steinbrecher and her daughter, Sarah Daley, explained that when living in upstate New York they would go to a massive traditional farmers market in Syracuse.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

