Phoenix, Arizona, September 11, 2022 – On Tuesday, September 13th, Honor Flight Arizona continues the long tradition of Veteran flights to Washington, D.C. from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This will be the first of four flights of our fall season.
The trip dates are:
September 13-15
September 27-29
October 11-13
October 25-27
The flights will include Veterans across all branches of service from the Korean War and Vietnam War. Our September 13th flight, we are privileged to take several World War II Veterans as well.
“We are excited to enter the fall 2022 flying season” said Robert Krug, Vice-President of Honor Flight Arizona. “Many Veterans have told us it was the trip of a lifetime upon returning from previous trips."
Honor Flight Arizona took its first flight of 11 WWII Veterans in November 2009 and has now flown a total of more than 2,400 WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans. Trips have also included over 1,600 guardians assisting the Veterans along the way. We also have a base of many active volunteers. We encourage Veterans from WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War to sign up for their no-cost Honor Flight.
Honor Flight Arizona is part of the nationwide Honor Flight Network. Both are 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations able to do the great work they do because of generous private donations and corporate support.
Honor Flight Arizona was established in 2008 and is the northern/central Arizona chapter of Honor Flight Network (HFN). HFN is a national network that flies WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans to their memorials in Washington, D.C. Our mission is to fly as many Veterans as we can from Phoenix, Arizona to Washington, D.C. at no cost to them. Find us on the web at www.honorflightaz.org, on Facebook @honorflightaz, and on Twitter @HonorFltAZ.
