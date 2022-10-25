I am extremely excited to have Snowflake High School students’ work featured here. The 100-word horror story project is one of my favorites because it emphasizes the economy of words. Students had made meticulous choices about which words to use, change or remove. These pieces of flash fiction have gone through multiple drafts and edits. The project also focuses on mood, one that hopefully gives you the chills. Enjoy!
— Garrett Goodrich
“Splat”
By Blayke Frost
My blood curdled, the floorboard creaked, the stranger walked down what seemed like an endless hall.
Thoughts rush through my head and my heart races like a train.
Will I make it out? I wonder.
I lay curled up in the tube hiding tears falling down my eyes while I hear the steps move closer.
At that moment, I feel like it’s going to be my last.
Long-dead looking fingers pull back the curtain.
The face of the person masked with blood.
Petrified in fear, I was no longer able to move.
SPLAT!
“Knock”
By Keiryn J. Anderson
I woke up sweating, there was a knocking on the door.
The knocking echoed through the house.
I checked the time, 3:00 a.m.
I lifted myself off my bed eyes tired and mind foggy.
My journey to the door began.
I stumbled into the hallway.
Slowly walking towards the door, the knocking crescendoed.
Through the door’s window I saw a red light.
My hand reached for the doorknob and slowly turned it.
The door screeched open and —
I saw it.
I woke up in a cold sweat, there was a knocking on the door …
“Imposter”
By Rowan Tso
The clock read 9:00 p.m. I went up to my son’s room to tuck him in for bed.
I didn’t anticipate for him to be already tucked in. He seemed frightened.
“Check for monsters,” he whimpered.
I chuckled as I went to check the closet.
Nothing.
As I was ready to close his door, he cried out.
“Don’t forget to check under the bed!”
I walked over to the side of the bed and bent down.
As my eyes adjusted to the darkness under the bed, I saw … my son.
“Dad, there’s a monster in my bed.”
“The Dark”
By Leilani Carlson
I’ve never been allowed to be alone in the dark. Not since the accident. Not allowed even when sleeping.
They don’t let me; no matter how much I beg them. Last time I was, my parents were attacked and killed by something.
They don’t know what it was. It was vicious, it was out for blood, and looked almost human …
I asked them again, but they said no. The psychiatrists always tell me no, but tonight is the last time they say no to anyone.
“F.N.L”
By Tatum Peterson
Every Friday night for the last two weeks … he struck.
“Coach, it’s been two Fridays, Bradden and Cooper are dead.”
“I know son, but we just have to keep it together and continue playing. Don’t you want to make it to the finals?”
“Yeah, I guess you’re right.”
As he heads out of the office, he sees Cooper’s jersey crumpled up in the corner with blood on it and gasps.
The door slams.
News Report: “The third Friday, the third football player dead.”
“Galvanized”
By Andrew Reidhead
Why would anyone make something like this to entertain children? Just maintenance they said …they never give you the details.
I crouched down by the steel counter.
I hear the creaking and scraping of metal as I glimpse the figure searching the dim, gray steel room. It was a skeleton-like mass of cables, motors, and steel. An inhuman grin molded to its uncovered face.
I try to sneak towards an exit.
My hand touches something wiry that writhes from me.
I freeze.
Something yanks my arm as a broken voice fills my ears.
“W-w-where do y-you think y-you’re going, f-f-friend?”
“The Stew”
By Shelby Hall
I walked into my English class ready for the party. My best friend, Julia, had mysteriously gone missing two days ago.
We all take our seats as Mrs. Heart says, “I have something special for you guys!”
She’s always given me the creeps. Especially today, just looking at her is spine-tingling.
I noticed a shirt hanging out of her purse; it reminded me of a shirt Julia wore.
As she passes out the bowls of stew, she chuckles with a bloodcurdling smirk on her face.
She handed me a bowl. I got a sudden smell of Julia’s perfume.
“The Fair Clown”
By Jennica Lintner
I’m in my worst nightmare.
I look around the fairgrounds.
Silence.
It’s dark and most every light is out. One light still flickering.
I turn around; there’s a cliff behind me.
Nowhere to go besides forward.
Out of nowhere, a massive dark clown comes out from behind the Ferris wheel.
I wake up shivering, my teeth chattering together.
Sweat drips down my forehead.
Glad it was just a dream, I roll over to go back to sleep.
I look in the corner to see the same clown from my dream walking towards me …
“First Date”
By Brea Clevenger
“I’ll have salad.”
He could hold me close, then push me to the curb. He would pull on every vein and artery around my heart. Slowly, he could rip them out one by one.
Tearing me down with every strike. Feeling weak, but still feeling every hit. Begging for him to stop. I could try to scream but maybe no sound would come.
His final blow would be when he ripped my heart from my chest. He could leave my body, dead and cold.
Then he would proceeded to his next victim, I imagined.
Brynlee? Hello? The food’s here.
“The Deep”
By Adelin Flake
The waves grew monstrous. The deck jolted below me. I plunged overboard into the blackness of the sea.
I clawed for the surface. Panic arose as I realized that my efforts were futile. My lungs begged for air and my mind became hazy.
Succumbing to the deep.
A spiny tail flicked across my vision. My eyes flew wide. In a renewed bout of strength, I again struggled to surface.
Stabbing teeth dug into my ankle. I thrashed with all my waning power to escape.
A tranquil melody whispered for me to give up the fight.
Join me in the deep.
“Siren”
By Mason Reidhead
Ben was standing in front of the forbidden door.
Its lure finally outweighed his fear. Ben knew he wanted whatever was behind that door.
Ben … it whispered.
Ben reached for the doorknob. The lull of the door’s song was so great that he almost didn’t notice as he crossed the threshold.
Closer …
The door shut behind him. Malicious shapes flickered in the sea of dark, grasping at him. Ben suddenly didn’t like their eerie giggles anymore.
He tried to run, but they clutched his clothes.
Ours …
Ben finally twisted around, and terror tore his vocal chords.
The door was gone.
“The Flood”
By M. Crookston
The water slid slowly under the door. It wouldn’t hold forever. I knew of the tightness of the room even within the pitch darkness. I had no escape.
It had only been a few hours.
The frigid water rose higher, it swallowed my sides. I could barely breathe. My legs went numb. The cold crushed me beneath its water. The blackness fed my delusions. I’m losing myself within the water.
Soon it hit my chest. Within minutes, the water is beneath my chin. My eyes drifted closed. There is only one thing I can do.
I breathe in.
“Dark Harbor”
By Saxon Stradling
There was a chill in the air as Perrin stumbled out of the tavern. The others warned him of kidnappers roaming the docks and poor lads waking up on a slaver’s ship.
Bunch of drunkards. I’ve walked these streets since I was young.
Rounding the corner, something felt off.
Fools are getting to me.
The sound of creaking drew his gaze.
’Tis surely nothing.
Quickening his pace Perrin strode down the street. The sound of running filled his ears.
No, it can’t be!
Crack!
Perrin awakened to slow rocking.
Feels like my ma’s rocking chair, but that smell. Salt water.
“Down”
By Natalie Seymore
There was nothing to see. Only to hear, feel. The place was eating him.
Drip.
He must escape, but there was only one way. His pessimistic thoughts made drops.
Drip. Drop.
Only one way out. He took a step further. Then-
A steady drizzle.
One way out: down. Down he went with the water. Puddles at his feet became a river. The current escalated, and his adrenaline with it. Rushing.
Sudden silence. The silence got louder, pressure increased. Another fragment of his sanity washed away. There couldn’t be anything lower than this.
The ground vanished, and he fell.
Down.
“Legend of The Screech”
By Marlon Sandoval
The crashes and screams get louder and louder. My heart beats faster as every second passes, every life lost. The scratchy noise stops at my door.
Silence?
The final barrier between that thing and me. The only entrance to the room slowly creeps open and the golden light seeps in from the hall.
Ready. Bracing for whatever horror may be there. Prepared to fight.
Nothing! No one? My mind races about the possibilities.
Who could have done this?
Suddenly, the door slams shut and a tall shadowy figure appears. It lets out a spine-chilling whisper.
I’ve done this.
“Quack Quack”
By Heavenly Tso
I hadn’t seen my daughter in ages and finally get to facetime her.
“Quack Quack”
She had been learning how to imitate animal noises.
“I have to go to bed now.”
As I started to get ready for bed —
“Quack Quack”
It’s still on?
“Lilly go to bed, you have school.”
No one’s there.
“Lilly, I’m going to end the call.”
Nothing. She probably went to sleep.
As I leaned for my sheets, I felt breathing behind my neck. I turned quickly.
Nothing there.
While hopping into bed, by the door, a pair of black eyes peeked back.
