I am extremely excited to have Snowflake High School students’ work featured here. The 100-word horror story project is one of my favorites because it emphasizes the economy of words. Students had made meticulous choices about which words to use, change or remove. These pieces of flash fiction have gone through multiple drafts and edits. The project also focuses on mood, one that hopefully gives you the chills. Enjoy!

— Garrett Goodrich

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.