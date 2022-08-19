HOLBROOK — A horse auction in Holbrook last week involving 18 horses, including a mare and her foal, did not have the animals adequately penned compared to other horse auction venues, according to witnesses at the auction.
The recent saga of horses in the White Mountains continues with the worry that horses are being sold off to bidders who don’t own sanctuaries or ranches but are there to purchase the captured horses to meet black market demand for meat.
With horse killings around Heber in the last few years, not one federal arrest has been made in that time. This is where the frustration comes from, according to Robert Hutchison, a horse advocate for over 30 years. He stated that the Heber and Alpine horses are from the same gene pool and have lived along the Mogollon Rim area since the 16th century, spanning all the way down to Mexico. He stated that no one seems to care from the government agencies except a few horse advocates in the area. There have been around 40 killings of the Mogollon horses since 2018, according to sources.
The argument made by the horse advocates is that the herds are not affecting the environment, and the horses should have every right to graze like the cattle or the elk herds. Hutchison says there needs to be study done on the horses to prove they’re not overpopulating, and that they have an important ecological role for the environment. For example, birds have a role in the environment when their diet consists of seeds, some of them undigested, which makes for fertile regrowth when droppings are transported throughout a surrounding area. Horses are no different and carry out the same process due to the digestion system. Cows have four stomachs, so the digestion is different, and seeds can’t be relocated and planted the same way as animals being seed carriers.
Arizona carries the wild West image. From old black-and-white westerns to modern-day Hollywood movies, horses have always had an integral part of the ranching community, as well attracting international tourism, especially in the White Mountains.
Rodeo tradition throughout Arizona goes back generations, so it’s safe to say horses are revered as an American icon of the Southwest. President Richard Nixon signed legislation in 1971 in the Wild Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act, that reads, “The Secretaries are authorized and directed to undertake those studies of the habits of wild free roaming horses and burros that they may deem necessary in order to carry out the provision of the Act.”
Hutchison says that these studies should be happening at this time, and that taxpayers would save tens of millions of dollars if the horses were managed properly. The argument lies herein, do the Alpine horses have the same rights as the Heber horses? According to Hutchison, that’s a big no.
Bidding lasted for two hours before the sale began for buyers Aug. 10 at the Navajo County Fairgrounds. According to Mary Hauser, who was in attendance, “the auction held in Holbrook for the 18 Alpine horses was unlike any auction I’ve ever attended.
“Holding the auction on a weekday was a poor choice. People work, (there was) very limited advertising about the where and when of this sale. On arrival, the first thing I saw at the entry gate in front of where they were holding horses was a sign that read ‘No photos! No cell phones! No videos! No exceptions!!!’ There was no one allowed into view the horses without signing in with a government ID as a bidder.”
Hauser continued, “There were no stock panels in place to form a slip shoot leading in to ease loading. I witnessed, from afar, horses turned out into the arena and whipped as they ran circles in the arena while men were attempting to load them into an open stock trailer. Poor management across the board (and) rude behavior to the very few horsemen and women that attended this sale in hopes of saving a few lives of our beloved wild horses of Alpine.”
Kathie Reidhead, of Payson, also attended the auction and stated, “The way it was handled was disheartening. The heavy law enforcement presence seemed excessive for the event. The U.S. Forest Service Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and their contractor seemed determined to restrict the public from ample access to viewing the horses. The horses were housed in corrals out of view behind a restricted gate where only registered bidders were permitted via an escort.”
Simone Netherlands, from the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, purchased 10 of the 18 horses being sold that day.
She said, “We got the beautiful buckskin stallion who was rumored to be dangerous, and we bought his mares and offspring. The bad news, the beautiful black lead mare, the mother of the little colt with her yearling by her side, suddenly took off running and bashed her head and went down. We watched horrified as her breathing stopped shortly thereafter. She had broken her neck. She is the collateral damage from the removal.”
Although accidents do happen, one colt is now orphaned, and one mare dead. One may argue that the mother would still be alive if weren’t for the horses being trapped, transported and sold at auction.
The other concern for the advocates were the numerous amounts of multiagency law enforcement officials present. One may speculate why, but there is no defining argument for the Mogollon mustangs, who have been here for hundreds of years, so it’s safe to say they have a right to continue their existence. Horses have played a major role in American history, especially before the turn of the 20th century, when oil dependency and the combustion engine replaced the cultural way of life.
There will be a second part to this story in Tuesday’s White Mountain Independent and the Independent is working to get more information from multiple parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.