ALPINE — The U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are investigating an incident in which at least 25 horses were shot and left for dead recently off of Forest Road 25 near East Fork of the Black River.

The horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest were found on Oct. 5 by advocates. The horses had bullet holes between the eyes, lungs and abdomens, according to Alpine horse activists.

