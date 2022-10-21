ALPINE — The U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are investigating an incident in which at least 25 horses were shot and left for dead recently off of Forest Road 25 near East Fork of the Black River.
The horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest were found on Oct. 5 by advocates. The horses had bullet holes between the eyes, lungs and abdomens, according to Alpine horse activists.
Some horses were hit with bullets and survived, but are now suffering, which is very worrisome with winter approaching. Feral livestock or not, this was a serious animal-cruelty crime in Arizona. With proper evidence, the perpetrator can be charged with a Class 5 felony and carry a presumptive prison sentence of two years and an aggravated term of 2½ years.
The White Mountain Independent met with Dyan Lowey, a horse advocate from Alpine, and went to the area where the horse bodies were found. With the golden leaves from the aspens raining down and the autumn colors still coming in, it was hard to comprehend the purpose of the meeting with such beauty all around.
Deer, elk, turkey and bighorn sheep were spotted throughout the 15-mile drive, and the reality of the true horror story slowly crept in.
The first stop was to see the remains of a horse that appeared to be deceased since mid-September. Lowey spoke of her first time meeting the horse, named Springer, in February and was a known band stallion. When asked about the time frame of the horse’s death, she stated, “There were reports of dead horses on Sept. 23, but we didn’t find out until Oct. 5 about the mass killings and seeing it for ourself. We have spotted one of his mares, but the rest of them are missing or presumed dead.”
Springer was documented having a bullet wound when initially found.
Forest Road 25 is off of FS Road 276, which is just south of East Fork Black River. Deciding to look for the missing band, a trio set forth looking for the family, but they were not spotted in their normal location. Four horses were seen in the distance but could not be properly identified due to their distance and angle.
While turning around in the vehicle to go to another area, the stench of decay whiffed through the air, but nothing could be seen from the road due the dense terrain of the forest.
The next stop was to visit five unmarked gravesites of horses that were buried under large mounds of dirt. Lowey stated that the investigating forensic teams did take samples and removed bullets, but the horses were buried before they could be identified by the advocates. Eerily, raven birds were all around the graves, and their natural feeding behavior was used to help find some of the other deceased horses, according to Lowey’s son Tanner.
After witnessing a living horse with at least one bullet wound in the rear quarter and limping around while grazing, the worst was still yet to come. While driving to FS Road 25, the advocates spotted a few horse bands that were grazing and scratching themselves on trees.
According to Lowey, fence repairs were happening in the area due to a lawsuit settlement involving the New Mexico jumping mouse habitat.
According to advocates, they believe this is the true reason why the horses are being trapped for auction, and say there is no court order to remove the wild horses found in the lawsuit.
Other conservation groups state otherwise, saying the horses are not native, got loose into the wild due to the massive forest fires, and are now categorized as unauthorized livestock.
After driving through big mud puddles and around rutted tracks in the road, the stench of death was getting worse, signaling the last destination was reached.
Within a 100-yard lineal walk, four dead horses of the same band, including the pregnant mare, could be seen lying on the ground.
After careful observations, bullet holes could be seen between the eyes of each horse and in the lung area.
The advocates knew the horses very well, and have names for every one of them.
“This was no some random shooting; these were targeted kill shots, possibly with scopes,” Tanner stated.
Two very young horses were walking along the road on the trip back to Alpine and were recognized by Lowey.
The pair were brothers but a third was missing. Full of emotion, Lowey stated that the horses’ older sibling, Lewis, was shot in the jaw and survived and was recently seen happily eating.
“He never would’ve left his brothers,” she said, adding later these were the offspring of Crook, and Lewis was nowhere in sight.
While traveling back to Alpine, a bald eagle whooshed over the Black River and somewhat helped enlighten the long moment of silence in the vehicle.
The Independent contacted Simone Netherlands from the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, who stated online, “They are not protected by federal government — not protected by state laws so it’s sickening that someone can just come here and kill them.
“This atrocity of the shooting shows just how much hate there is for these horses — it’s incomprehensible.”
The advocates have been pushing to get legislation passed to protect the Alpine horses similar to how Heber horses are federally protected.
Netherlands recommends to contact congressmen to fast track the bill before all of the horses are removed from the ASNF.
There is a $35,000 reward for this crime that was committed in the past few weeks. Call SRWHG at 480-868-9301 with any information.
