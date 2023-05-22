Lots of focus is given to rescue animals such as border collies or cats, but at least one organization in Snowflake is dedicated to helping somewhat larger four-footed furry friends.
Equine Wellbeing Rescue has been in operation for a decade, working to fulfill its mission of "providing loving rehabilitation, nursing and hospice care for horses, donkeys and minis with medical needs, and finding homes or sanctuary for others at risk," according to its website, equinewellbeing.org.
The organization recently received news of a significant boost from the Volunteerism Always Pays program sponsored by Walmart, which makes grants available to charitable organizations when Walmart or Sam's Club employees volunteer. The Walmart in Taylor chose Equine Wellbeing Rescue to receive one of those grants.
"On June 22, we're going to be building a three-sided shelter with a roof for Forest and Shooter," said Christine Griffin, EWR founder and president, referring to just two of the many animals the organization helps. "Forest is the blind pony that we rescued. He was abandoned by his herd in the Petrified Forest. Volunteers are going to come out and help us do the construction on that."
Griffin said Walmart employees can sign up for two-hour shifts to pitch in. Usually four to eight people volunteer and even if it's not their regular workday, they can still come and get paid for it.
EWR is hoping for another boost from the community; for the first time, the organization has been included in the annual Best of the White Mountains competition, the community-driven contest sponsored by the Independent in which voters can choose their favorite businesses, organizations and service providers in an online poll.
"This is the Rescue's first time being nominated for such a huge award, and we are so honored," Griffin said. "We are listed in the Shopping & Services section, Best Nonprofit."
Griffin said the prize for winning is principally "bragging rights. We're up against some other big non-profits. a lot of people don't even know we exist." Voting for 2023's Best of the White Mountains ends June 4.
Griffin noted EWR has received positive ratings from organizations that track the work of nonprofits, and EWR has memberships in United Horse Coalition, Homes for Horses Coalition and A Home for Every Horse program.
"If you can volunteer your time or your services to help the rescue at our Snowflake facility, it would be greatly appreciated," Griffin said. "It is also a great opportunity for people to spend time with equines that truly enjoy a gentle hand and kind heart. Foster homes are also needed from time to time."
A short-term, one-time assistance grant based on emergency need for equines in Arizona is available. The Emergency Equine Food Fund has been set up as a safety net for those who qualify. For equine emergencies, call (760) 703-4860.
