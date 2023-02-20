Totno Apache painting
This painting of a Tonto Apache was rendered by Julian Scott in 1891.

 Julian Scott (1891)

By the autumn of 1873 the powers in Washington had concluded that the peace policies of Vincent Colyer and Gen. Howard were not working, and offensive action would be necessary to bring the hostiles who continued raiding onto the reservations.

Gen. George Crook, commander of the Department of Arizona, began in September against hostile groups west and north of Prescott.

