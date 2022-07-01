The fifth-annual White Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival was a huge success, with a crowd estimate of 9,200 over the three-day event.
Event logistics ran like a well-oiled machine through the effective coordination of seasoned professionals, staff, crew members and volunteers.
This year’s event at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex in Lakeside showcased over 20 balloons, presented live bands and provided a festival atmosphere with multiple food vendors and a beer and wine garden.
Hot-air balloon activities are always weather-dependent, with early morning and dusk often providing the best conditions with the least winds.
Sleepy-eyed spectators began arriving at 6 a.m. each day of the festival to watch the balloons being inflated, first by huge fans, followed by flaming shots of propane.
Once readied, several balloon pilots offered complimentary tethered balloon lifts to those willing to climb into the basket.
All three mornings the White Mountains Rotary Club hosted a pancake breakfast for $5 a plate.
The festival grounds closed by 8:30 on Friday and Saturday mornings to allow time for vendors, musicians, pilots, crew members and volunteers to prepare for the evening festivities.
Festival gates reopened on Friday evening with a kick-off concert featuring the Mogollon band. After a brief monsoon outburst, lightning storms continued deeming it unsafe for a balloon glow that first night.
Saturday evening, after the live concerts ended and the sun went down, nine balloons were re-inflated and their propane flames were set to create the much-anticipated balloon glow choreographed to music played by DJ Kevin.
Sunday morning was a free day for the pilots, and seven balloons launched for actual flights.
When the festival was over, town of Pinetop-Lakeside Community Services Manager Tony Alba shared that, “Feedback we have received from vendors, sponsors, pilots and attendees has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We strive to improve all of our events every year, and I think we achieved that goal.”
Alba knows a balloon festival is an expensive event to produce, particularly considering the risk involved when it comes to the weather. But, more importantly, he knows how a special event like this can delight the public and benefit local hotels, restaurants and businesses. He added, “It’s just a great thing for the community.”
