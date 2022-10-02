The US House of Representatives this week re-authorized a grant program to improve trauma care — especially in underserved rural areas.
The bill’s intended to ensure badly injured patients in Gila, Apache and Navajo can survive long enough to reach a Level I trauma center, which usually means getting them into a helicopter and down to the Valley within an hour.
The Improving Trauma Systems and Emergency Care Act, legislation introduced by Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-02), would provide grants and additional resources to improve trauma care — including things like faster treatment and transport in the field, communications systems to provide better information to paramedics in the field and additional resources for rural hospitals.
“In recent years, rural trauma and health centers in rural Arizona have been stretched thin, many without the resources needed to support the doctors and first responders working tirelessly to provide critical care to our communities during times of crisis,” said O’Halleran. “Our bill ensures rural communities are fully equipped to respond to emergency situations, and I was proud to see it move forward today.”
The measure would:
- Reauthorize and improve critical trauma readiness programs;
- Improve coordination between emergency medical services and trauma care centers during the time of a public health or other emergency;
- Fund a grant program to support emergency medical services and trauma care at rural trauma care centers; and
- Assist rural trauma centers to develop innovative uses of technology, training and education, and patient transportation.
Trauma centers are mostly located in urban areas, with enough patients to cover the big-ticket items necessary to operate a trauma center — mostly things like neurosurgeons, trauma surgeons, heart surgeons, anesthesiologists and other high-cost services which must be immediately available.
Years of studies have shown that getting people with serious injuries into care within the “golden hour” dramatically increases survival.
One recent study concluded that only about half of Americans live within easy reach of a trauma center, and only about 70% of Native Americans. Bad roads, a lack of medical care and insurance and huge distances to a trauma center account for the dire plight of reservation populations in Apache, Navajo and Gila counties, with a resulting high trauma injury death rate.
Many rural areas of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties don’t even have consistent, rapid access to paramedics or the air ambulance services needed to reach a trauma center. Even when an air ambulance is available, patients may face huge bills for the flight to the Valley.
The state has 13 Level I trauma centers, one in Flagstaff and the rest in Tucson or the Valley. Banner operates four Level I trauma centers in the state, one in Tucson and three in the Valley, plus two Level IV centers in Sun City and Casa Grande.
The state also has six Level II Trauma Centers, one in Sierra Vista, One in Lake Havasu City and the rest in the Valley.
Trauma centers can reduce deaths from serious traumatic injury by 20% if people reach the center in time, according to a study verified by the American College of Surgeons and reported in STAT magazine.
The American Association for Surgery of Trauma estimates that injury accounts for 150,000 deaths in the US and 3 million non-fatal incidents annually. Trauma remains the leading cause of death for people younger than 45. Just the treatment of traumatic brain injury in people who survive costs $38 billion annually.
Access to trauma centers improved after the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, mostly because it cut the share of the population without medical insurance in half, making it more economical to operate a trauma center.
However, the increase in trauma centers mostly affected the suburbs, not rural areas. Uninsured patients can run up huge bills in a trauma center, which has prompted many hospitals to avoid establishing trauma centers in areas with a large share of uninsured patients, like Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
Stanford University surgeon Jeff Choi, who co-authored the new study, said many of the new trauma centers started since 2010 were started by for-profit hospitals in the suburbs. The rash of new Level II suburban trauma centers has actually had the effect of draining patients from the bigger, level I trauma centers, making them less financially viable.
The researchers said their study underscores the need for a national trauma care network, first proposed in 2016, with trauma centers located based on need rather than profit potential.
The problem is particularly acute in O’Halleran’s sprawling Congressional District 2, which includes all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties.
The area has several strong regional community hospitals, but no trauma centers.
The most serious trauma cases are airlifted to Level I Centers in the Valley. The flight itself takes at least half an hour, which means survival for many patients depends on getting those trauma patients loaded onto the helicopter in less than half an hour. That’s a potentially deadly challenge in sprawling rural areas, where it can take 20 minutes for paramedics to even reach the scene.
In many areas, a large number of traffic accidents and recreational accidents also complicate the effort to provide adequate paramedics, ambulances, and on-site triage services, all supported by small, rural communities.
Arizona voters in November will decide on a ballot measure that would add to the sales tax to provide funding for rural fire districts, which are generally first on the scene for highway accidents. Those emergency paramedics must get there quickly, assess the injuries, stabilize the patient, call for the medical helicopter and communicate with both the local hospital and the trauma center to avoid life-threatening delays in treatment.
The grants included in the Rural Trauma and Emergency Care Act are intended to help streamline that process.
The bill passed the House this week, but must still make its way through the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.