Tom O'Halleran by Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia

U.S. Congressman Tom O’Halleran speaks with attendees at the 2018 Arizona Manufacturing Summit hosted by the Arizona Manufacturing Council and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Phoenix.

 Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia commons (2018)

The US House of Representatives this week re-authorized a grant program to improve trauma care — especially in underserved rural areas.

The bill’s intended to ensure badly injured patients in Gila, Apache and Navajo can survive long enough to reach a Level I trauma center, which usually means getting them into a helicopter and down to the Valley within an hour.

