Police light bars
Metro Creative

PHOENIX — State legislators are taking action after teen girls Sitlalli Avelar and Kamryn Meyers, who reportedly ran away from a group home, were found dead in a Mesa water basin in late January.

The state House of Representatives passed House Bill 2651, with a vote of 31-28 along party lines on March 1. The bill would require the Department of Child Safety to begin making notifications within 24 hours of a child’s disappearance, with the hope of locating missing children before they are found dead. The bill was transmitted to the Senate for consideration on March 2. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.