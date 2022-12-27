As family and friends gather for the holidays to share a meal, exchange gifts, or toast the end of one year and the beginning of the next, one constant remains. Throughout our merry making, we generate waste. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans generate an additional 1 million tons of trash per week during the holidays.
While many folks want to, and attempt to, recycle properly, some confusion regarding current recycling rules often lingers and only escalates during the holidays. Which bin does the gift wrap go in – recycling or trash? What about the broken ornaments and the eggnog jug? What do we do with the artificial tree that’s seen its last season?
WM (formerly Waste Management) offers some easy-to-follow Holiday Recycling Tips to ensure your household and guests recycle right and in turn help keep your local sustainability programs clean and successful.
Holiday Recycling Do’s and Don’ts
Basic Rules of Recycling – Tis’ the season for a quick knowledge review of the basic rules for residential recycling. Only recycle clean cardboard, paper, metal food and beverage cans, and only household plastics shaped like bottles, jugs, jars or tubs. Check your local community’s rules regarding glass because it is not accepted in recycling in all areas. Place recyclables loosely and directly into recycling carts – never bag-up recyclables.
Holiday Gift Materials – Recycle cardboard boxes, paper-based packing material, gift boxes and gift bags, plain greeting cards. Reuse or throw away ribbons and bows. Throw away bubble wrap, foam packaging inserts, packing peanuts and plastic air bags in the trash. Watch out for glitter – which makes any product non-recyclable. When recycling cardboard boxes remove the packaging inserts, flatten the box and place it inside your curbside cart with the lid securely closed.
Holiday Decorations – Most common decorative items should go in the trash – such as wreaths, garland, broken ornaments, holiday lights, power cords. Live Christmas trees can often be recycled at a local drop-off location (but check with your municipality for details on how to recycle your tree). Artificial Christmas trees can be donated but do not belong in recycling. Toys are not recyclable.
Holiday Feasts – Food related items that can be recycled include aluminum beverage cans, metal food cans, plastic water and drinking bottles, plastic eggnog and apple cider jugs, plastic beverage bottles, pizza boxes and clean pie tins. Make sure not to recycle plastic bags, plastic/wax wrap or any food scraps. Dirty paper plates are not recyclable and neither are plastic eating utensils.
About WM of Arizona
WM has served local Arizona communities for 57 years. With more than 2,157 local team members, including 103 veterans, working at 36 sites across the state, WM of Arizona delivers comprehensive collection, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. Committed to providing environmental solutions for a better future, the Arizona WM fleet now includes 314 clean-running compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks. Since partnering with The Thunderbirds in 2010 to become the title sponsor of the WM Phoenix Open, the event has raised more than $99 million for local charities and has become the most sustainable sporting event in the world. For more information about WM visit www.wm.com/arizona.
