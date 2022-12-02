Human Exploration Rover Challenge

The student team from the Colégio Santa Terezinha, São Gonçalo, Brazil, celebrates during the 2019 Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The 2023 competition will return to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, from April 20-22.

 NASA

A science-based team from Blue Ridge High School studying the solar system is among those NASA has selected to participate in an elite program next year.

The 61-team Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) will be held from April 20-22 at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

