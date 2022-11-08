From left, Humane Society of the White Mountains Director Deena Pace and Jeanette Christman, bookkeeper for HSWM, in August of this year. When speaking about Pinetop-Lakeside's support for the shelter, Pace said, "There's a real family atmosphere here and I think our community is proud to have us."
Just before National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, the director of the Humane Society of the White Mountains discussed with the White Mountain Independent all that the shelter provides for the furry, four-legged friends of the White Mountains.
National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week was established in 1996 to acknowledge animal shelters across the country. For the week Nov. 6-12, Americans can turn their attention to people like Deena Pace and her staff, who are working every day to ensure, in Pace’s words, “that every animal has a warm, loving space to call home.”
Pace has worked for HSWM since 2008. She was hired as a bookkeeper but took on the director’s role after only a few years.
“We’ve gone through quite a few changes since then,” Pace said. “The care required for the animals has gone up since then, but our staff has never faltered. We always rise to the challenge.”
Among the major changes was transitioning from a general animal shelter to a no-kill shelter. In America, any shelter that saves at least nine in every 10 animals is considered no-kill, and Pace is proud to report that HSWM currently has a 94% release rate.
“The only time we consider euthanasia is when the animal is hurting and there’s nothing we or anyone else can do for them,” she said. “We don’t want them to be in pain and we don’t want them to hurt anybody else either.”
HSWM is one of the biggest animal facilities in the White Mountains. It houses about 45 dog kennels, a full medical/surgical facility, feral cat houses and a walking track and exercise room.
“We’ve been able to build up this location into something optimal for treating the animals we receive, and that’s translated into better care that we’re able to provide,” Pace said.
In recent years, HSWM has installed laundry rooms and extra medical equipment, all with the focus of caring for the dogs and cats it receives each month.
“Every kennel technician we have is responsible for making sure every animal gets time out of their kennel and exercises at least twice per day, and every animal gets clean bedding, toys and dishes each day,” Pace said.
HSWM’s appreciation week will be its first in years not under contract with Navajo County.
Before the county took its contract to Pet Allies in Show Low, HSWM’s agreement with Navajo County guaranteed $20,004 in funding for the shelter.
“The county brought in 532 animals last year. Our contract boiled down to about $1,667 a month, but (the shelter) paid for all the animals’ care, food, medications, vaccinations and surgeries out of pocket,” Pace said.
Contract or not, that mission doesn’t change. Pace says her staff is more dedicated than ever to properly servicing the people of the White Mountains and their pets.
Pace said that HSWM took in 1,084 animals in 2021, 911 of which were placed in either an adopted home or a trap-neuter-and-release program. These TNR programs help maintain the Mountain’s barn-cat population.
HSWM will continue to work with other shelters as well, both on and off the Mountain, Pace said.
“We work with a lot of different humane societies, shelters and rescues. Sometimes all you need is a demographic change to put a certain animal into a good home. That’s one of the reasons we prioritize the PACC-911 events,” Pace said.
PACC is the Phoenix Animal Care Coalition and holds adoption events in the Valley multiple times a year.
It seems HSWM has gone through quite a bit of growth in recent years, but Pace was quick to say more improvements are planned.
“We still have a lot of work to do, but I can’t be more grateful to our donors, our volunteers and our community. There’s a real family atmosphere here and I think our community is proud to have us.
“We’re happy to be here, saving lives and making a difference. Our community hasn’t let us down yet, so we have no plans to let them down either,” Pace said.
