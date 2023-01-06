Movie review

Naomi Ackie performs as Whitney Houston in "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

The song's full title, referenced in the name of the movie, is "I Wanna Dance with Somebody Who Loves Me." That seems a harmless and laudable ambition for anyone to have. For the brilliant but doomed Whitney Houston, it was a reach just beyond her grasp.

But in this new biopic, we have a chance to once again listen to the music produced by the voice of one of the great musical talents in American history. I concentrated on the wonderful music and tried not to let Houston's tragic life story bring me down, or to make me cry.

