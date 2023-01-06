The song's full title, referenced in the name of the movie, is "I Wanna Dance with Somebody Who Loves Me." That seems a harmless and laudable ambition for anyone to have. For the brilliant but doomed Whitney Houston, it was a reach just beyond her grasp.
But in this new biopic, we have a chance to once again listen to the music produced by the voice of one of the great musical talents in American history. I concentrated on the wonderful music and tried not to let Houston's tragic life story bring me down, or to make me cry.
This is a movie for which you will want to wear long sleeves as you watch. If you are like me, you will have to wipe your eyes from time to time. We know how the film ends. Listening to Whitney's beautiful voice makes her ending all the more poignant.
Besides music, Houston made an enormously successful film with Kevin Costner, "The Bodyguard." "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" deserves the same level of success. She also made "Waiting to Exhale" and "The Preacher's Wife."
London-born Naomi Ackie plays Houston, but Houston herself sings nearly all the songs. Stanley Tucci plays Clive Davis, Houston's longtime friend and record producer. Tucci and Davis have a similar look. Davis also produced the movie. Watch for Clark Peters (of "The Wire"), one of my favorite actors as Houston's father.
Director Kasi Lemmons has a short list of feature films. Her first feature was "Eve's Bayou" that some critics thought was the best film of 1997. Kiwi writer Anthony McCarten has four Oscar nominations and recently wrote the script for the successful, powerful musical biopic "Bohemian Rapsody."
I wonder if people who have super talents, singing in this example, suffer extraordinary levels of pressure. Houston succumbed to the pressure of managing her success and the jackals that her success attracted.
Made on a modest Hollywood budget of $45 million, "I Wanna Dance With Someone" may struggle for profitability. This is not the filmmakers' fault and certainly not the music's fault. The film debuted in the midst of one of the epic snowstorms of the current century. People in half the country couldn't get out to the theaters.
The well-made, four-sawblade "I Wanna Dance With Someone" has a mild PG-13 rating and runs for 2 hours 26 minutes. Parents will want to know that the music business spawns plenty of foul language, but the film omits most of the worst words. Houston's drug problems are shown but not in a graphic way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.