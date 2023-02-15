EAGAR — The Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Eagar is looking for veterans to help to build an obstacle course in preparation for the upcoming Horsinalities Veterans Bootcamp Program.
This program develops confidence and trust in veterans as they work with rescued horses. The veterans meet once a week to participate in a fun and challenging program of drills and exercises resulting in regained inner strength while developing a unique connection between human and horse. This also helps veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to relax, bond and connect with horses that mirror them.
"We started this program in California six years ago. We haven't started our program here yet, but hope to do so soon," said rescue director Annette Garcia. "We are looking for veterans to help us build our obstacle course. What we'd like is for veterans to have some pride and a sense of ownership in this program, which is free to the veterans."
Everyone needs a purpose and rescue horses do too. "Horses help people heal. The horses are trained, they're 100% desensitized and are trained to do these programs and work with veterans with PTSD and trauma," Garcia said, adding the organization's president, David Di Meno, is a Marine veteran. "When he came to the ranch, it gave him purpose, he cleaned things up and did all kinds of stuff. He wanted to start this program for other veterans. I can give you testimonials of some of the veterans that went through all kinds of therapy and group therapy, but they say that when they're outdoors and with a horse it doesn't feel like therapy. They're bonding, connecting and opening up with a horse. They're working through things whether it's forgiving themselves, forgiving others or letting go of guilt."
Veteran David Torris, who participated in the eight-week bootcamp program, provided his emotional and inspiring testimony, but it took a mentor about a year to get Torris involved.
"When David came to the program he told us that he said he hadn't slept in two years. He served five tours in Iraq and had high PTSD and wouldn't leave his apartment. He had his food delivered," Garcia said. "He also had a little service dog. … We had a horse that we had already been working with. The first obstacle is to go into a square corral made with PVC pipe, where they can bond with a horse. They can rub or brush the horse.
"He went into the square with the horse and the first thing the horse did was lay down. We've never had that happen; she just laid down and went to sleep. David looked at us and he said, 'wow, I wish I could do that.' We said 'go ahead, she's giving you permission, she's asking you to lay down with her.' Well, he laid down with her and closed his eyes. He was rubbing her the whole time. After 20 minutes, he looked at us and said 'that felt so good.' The next day he called and told us that he slept through the whole night for the first time in two years."
Torris told Garcia that connection happened "because the horse told me I could."
A few days later the process repeated with another horse with Torris. "He ended up coming to the program for a year doing all kinds of things with the horses. The bottom line is he got a truck with a camper shell and was able to travel the beaches and do his bucket list. He was finally able to leave his apartment," Garcia said.
The sanctuary also is planning to start a Pony Club for kids in which they will have a chance to learn horsemanship from the ground up. "We also have scholarships for camps and we're looking for grants. I'm looking for a grant writer here to help us with grants in Arizona," said Garcia.
The Veteran's Bootcamp will be held when the weather improves, but a grand opening/open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24 with a barn dance from 7 to 10 p.m.
Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary is a registered charitable nonprofit. Its primary mission is to rescue and rehabilitate horses that have been abused or neglected in order to place them in loving homes. It also offers programs to enhance the quality of life for children and adults by providing equine-assisted programs. The sanctuary is looking for volunteers for a worthy cause, to build an obstacle area for upcoming veterans and youth programs. Organizers also need help with grooming horses weekly.
