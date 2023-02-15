Come Back Ranch

David Torris works with one of two horses he connected with at Come Back Ranch in Eagar.

 Submitted by Come Back Ranch

EAGAR — The Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Eagar is looking for veterans to help to build an obstacle course in preparation for the upcoming Horsinalities Veterans Bootcamp Program.

This program develops confidence and trust in veterans as they work with rescued horses. The veterans meet once a week to participate in a fun and challenging program of drills and exercises resulting in regained inner strength while developing a unique connection between human and horse. This also helps veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to relax, bond and connect with horses that mirror them.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

