Sometimes “in the night sky” means in the very early morning part of the night sky, and that is the feature this month.
Two things happen with the moon this month, one of which you absolutely want to put on your calendar, and the other you get with no extra work.
On May 26, there will be a total lunar eclipse. The moon will pass through earth’s shadow, and as a result the moon will take on a ruddy, orange color.
Since it is happening near dawn, we here in Arizona will be able to see the first parts of the sequence before the moon sets at the horizon.
Starting at 1:47 a.m., the penumbral eclipse starts, and you may see the slightest dimming of the lunar surface.
This portion is very difficult to perceive. But by 2:44 a.m. the partial eclipse of the moon will start and this is very noticeable with a gradually increasing “bite” taken out of the moon.
Totality begins by 4:11 a.m., when the moon will fully be within the umbra and taken on the orange glow.
An obvious question is “Why is it orange and not disappear if it is in a shadow of Earth?”
The answer is, due to the sun being so much larger than Earth the shadow created is cone-shaped, tapering to a point but the moon is close enough to Earth that the shadow is larger so the moon can be fully covered.
The Earth’s atmosphere disperses light as it passes through and so the shadow is never completely black. Similar to sunsets being deep red as its light passes through hundreds of miles of air, that redish light is reflected off the moon.
Every total lunar eclipse is slightly different because of Earth’s atmosphere’s effect.
Another wildfire, like the one that scorched California last year, can turn a sky red, and a volcanic eruption can as well.
Without either a total lunar eclipse can be a bright orange, and with both a very dark orange moon to the point some would claim they cannot see the moon it has become so dark is possible. We are entering wildfire season. Iceland is erupting as is the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. Mount Etna erupted in February, spewing ash high into the atmosphere.
Set your alarm clocks for an early morning total lunar eclipse treat.
The other thing happening with the moon, is it happens to be the second of three super moons for 2021. A super moon is where the closest approach of the moon in its orbit coincides with full moon, and as such the moon is larger in our sky.
You will get to see both at the same time. Enjoy the views.
