The internet and telephone outages from June 11-13 created a nightmare for hundreds, if not thousands, of residents and businesses in Apache and Navajo counties. As several know by now, this outage was caused by vandalism to a Frontier Communications fiber optic cable near Woodruff.
On June 16, Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, Lt. Alden Whipple and Communication Supervisor Caitlin Montoya with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, along with St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey, met with Arizona Corporation Commission members and representatives from Frontier Communications to discuss the redundancy of the 911 fiber network.
Spivey said "we appreciate the conversation and coordination in an attempt to work together to try to rectify the continued outages that we are regularly experiencing."
In response to the results of that meeting, Spivey said in an email, "I believe that the meeting with Frontier Communications was a good starting point for coming up with a solution. My position has not changed. Frontier Communications is responsible and should be held accountable by the Arizona Corporation Commission to making the necessary improvements. If nothing is done, the outages are still going to occur."
Spivey then crafted a letter addressed to the ACC regarding the Frontier Communications outage and posted it on the department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Sjaz.police.
In part, Spivey's letter states that "the response and plans provided by Frontier Communications is quite simply inefficient and inadequate and blatantly jeopardizes public safety."
Further on in the letter Spivey points out past Frontier service disruptions and urges the Arizona Corporation Commission to hold a town hall meeting in St. Johns to hear from the community regarding issues with Frontier Communications. In Spivey's conclusion, he implores the commission "to protect the public by initiating Order to Show Cause proceedings and hold Frontier Communications accountable."
If anyone would like to submit a comment to the Arizona Corporation Commission, go to www.efiling.azcc.gov, then click on the "Submit a Utilities Public Comment" box. Be sure to enter this docket number: 21-0198.
If you would prefer to submit a written complaint to the Arizona Corporation Commission, take it to the St. Johns Police Department and someone there can scan it and send it to the ACC. Be sure the letter has your name, address and phone number.
