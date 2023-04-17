FBI.jpg
An Iowa man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending threats to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and to an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.

According to court documents, on or about Sept. 27, 2021, Mark A. Rissi, 64, of Hiawatha, left the following voicemail message for Clint Hickman, an election official with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors: “Hello Mr. Hickman, I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair. I really appreciate that. When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of [expletive]. You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you.”

