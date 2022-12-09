As much as 60% of counterfeit drugs in the U.S. might contain a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
“More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills being trafficked in communities across the country now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. This marks a dramatic increase – from four out of 10 to six out of 10 – in the number of pills that can kill,” said DEA administrator Anne Milgram.
“These pills are being mass produced by the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco cartel in Mexico. Never take a pill that wasn’t prescribed directly to you. Never take a pill from a friend. Never take a pill bought on social media. Just one pill is dangerous, and one pill can kill.”
The pills are largely made by two Mexican drug cartels, the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco cartel, to look identical to real prescription medications, including OxyContin, Percocet, and Xanax, and they are often deadly. In 2021, the DEA seized more than 20.4 million fake prescription pills. Earlier this year, the DEA conducted a nationwide operational surge to target the trafficking of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and, in just over three months, seized 10.2 million fake pills in all 50 states.
Don’t wait until it’s too late. Here’s what you can do to help stop it:
Talk with your child about never taking a pill that is not prescribed to them.
Monitor your child’s texts and social media
Get the facts on fentanyl at talknowaz.com and ncdp.rocks – nexus provides free services throughout navajo county, just ask.
Join the monthly drug coalition meeting second Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m.-to noon. Send emails to VSncdp@gmail.com to request zoom link.
Even if you don’t think your child is taking pills, talking with them could be the reason they never do.
