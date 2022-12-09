Fake oxycodone

They may look real, but Oxycodone is just one prescription drug being counterfeited with potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. Other drug lookalikes include counterfeit Xanax and Adderall.

 U.S. DEA

As much as 60% of counterfeit drugs in the U.S. might contain a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills being trafficked in communities across the country now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. This marks a dramatic increase – from four out of 10 to six out of 10 – in the number of pills that can kill,” said DEA administrator Anne Milgram.

