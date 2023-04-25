Sergeant Christopher Young, from left, Detention Deputy Dalin Neff, Detention Deputy Brian McElrath, Sergeant Marty Boisvert, Detention Deputy Adrian Barrera, Detention Deputy Garrison Yazzie and Detention Deputy Nathan King were recently honored for their efforts to save the life of a prisoner who had overdosed on Fentanyl in the Navajo County Jail.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday honored a team of detention officers for their extraordinary efforts to save the life of an inmate who overdosed on fentanyl in the middle of the day room.
“If you can imagine a pod with 40 inmates, and you have a detention (officer) in there solo, and an inmate just falls over at the table,” said Sheriff David Clouse. “So the deputy has to lock down those 40 inmates, call for help and start CPR.”
The emergency set into motion a frantic 45 minutes of CPR, evacuation of the inmate in an ambulance and even an emergency call for a medical helicopter to rush the man to a trauma center in Flagstaff.
The supervisors honored the team of deputies and jail nurses who labored to save the life of the man, who was in the county jail on drug possession and sale charges in Holbrook, and awaiting sentencing.
The employees honored included detention deputies Garrison Yazzie and Adrian Barrera, as well as medical staff Josh Anderson and Beth Miller. Other employees involved in the emergency included detention sergeants Marty Boivert and Christopher Young, detention deputies Brian McElrath, Dalin Neff and Nathan King, and medical staff Angie Colwell, Alicia LaDuke and Noreen Bridges.
The incident also demonstrated the reach of the fentanyl epidemic, which played the leading role in driving overdose deaths above 100,000 nationally last year — a 30% increase from the year before.
And perhaps the incident also underscores the urgency of Navajo County’s efforts to divert as many cases involving drug addiction as possible out of the criminal justice system and into the medical system.
Navajo County landed state and federal grants to experiment with a system that relies more on medical teams to handle initial contact, and getting the county qualified as a health care provider through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System to provide addiction services, both in and out of the jail.
“We’re seeing overdose rates climbing across all demographics,” Clouse said, “all age groups across the country. We found a few years ago, no matter how much we try to keep our jails safe, fentanyl is so easy to smuggle in it’s hard to make sure it doesn’t come in.”
Three years ago, a female prisoner overdosed on fentanyl smuggled into the jail. This prompted the county to buy a $100,000 body scanner, to scan any incoming inmates for hidden drugs. The jail also uses a drug-sniffing dog to check new arrivals.
“I’ll spare you the details of how people are smuggling these drugs in,” said the sheriff.
They’re searched when they’re arrested, then subject to a strip-search at the jail, and then run through the body scanner. There’s even a sign in the sally port to enter the jail that says, “Have you searched your prisoner?”
“But we still find contraband,” said Clouse.
The prisoner was in the general pod when he simply fell over at the recreation table.
Deputies Yazzie and Barrera immediately responded. Nurse Josh and Nurse Beth started chest compressions. The team contained the other prisoners, administered Narcan to reverse the effects of the overdose and continued administering CPR for 45 minutes — an exhausting procedure.
The chest compressions cracked ribs, which punched a lung, complicating the medical crisis.
Deputy Barrera rode in the ambulance, trying to reach the hospital. However, the man continued to deteriorate, forcing the paramedics to call for a medical helicopter before they reached the hospital.
The inmate survived, Clouse concluded. “After a couple of days in the hospital, he was returned to our care.”
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.