Jail deputies honored

Sergeant Christopher Young, from left, Detention Deputy Dalin Neff, Detention Deputy Brian McElrath, Sergeant Marty Boisvert, Detention Deputy Adrian Barrera, Detention Deputy Garrison Yazzie and Detention Deputy Nathan King were recently honored for their efforts to save the life of a prisoner who had overdosed on Fentanyl in the Navajo County Jail.

 Courtesy of NCSO

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday honored a team of detention officers for their extraordinary efforts to save the life of an inmate who overdosed on fentanyl in the middle of the day room.

“If you can imagine a pod with 40 inmates, and you have a detention (officer) in there solo, and an inmate just falls over at the table,” said Sheriff David Clouse. “So the deputy has to lock down those 40 inmates, call for help and start CPR.”

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.