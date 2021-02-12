When it comes to public opinion, as we shall see today, quite often being the underdog, and particularly a persecuted underdog gets everyone’s sympathy.
In 1874, Jesse and Frank James were robbing banks and trains to the point the railroads decided to hire the Pinkertons to hunt them down. But the Pinkertons, in spite of their skill, weren’t having any luck rounding up the James boys.
Then late in 1874 one of their agents, John Wicher, was found dead close to the James home.
The Pinkertons were convinced that the Jameses had killed him, and they decided to raise the ante.
Receiving information that Jesse and Frank were visiting their mother in Kearney, Missouri, on Jan. 26, 1875, the Pinkertons surrounded the James home.
In the process, they threw an incendiary device into the house to illuminate the interior.
But it exploded. Unfortunately, it blew off the arm of Jesse and Frank’s mother and killed their little brother.
In addition to this, neither Jesse nor Frank was there.
Although the Pinkertons never acknowledged they were responsible for the bombing, everyone knew they did it. From this point forward the Pinkertons developed a low profile.
The bombing convinced everyone the James Brothers were innocent victims of the powerful railroads.
The Missouri Legislature even came close to passing a bill that would give amnesty to the Jameses.
And Zerelda Samuel, their mother, was always willing to make public appearances, giving a melodramatic speech about how the evil railroads were persecuting her innocent sons.
It worked too. Because farmers throughout the region hid and protected the James Brothers, so the Pinkertons were never able to catch them.
