The overheated job market’s cooling down nationally but looking potentially wobbly in Navajo and Apache counties.
The Department of Labor released national figures last week showing the U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, down a bit from August.
Moreover, the number of unfilled jobs dropped. That’s probably good news for the core battle against inflation, but perhaps not enough to prevent the Federal Reserve from imposing another round of recession-risking interest rate increases.
Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in September, down from 3.7% in August.
The figures look a little more worrisome in Apache and Navajo counties, although the local numbers reflect the situation in August. The county-level numbers typically lag a month behind the national numbers.
Navajo County is trailing the national trend only a little bit while Apache County faces much stronger headwinds.
The unemployment rate in Navajo County is 62% above the national average and 160% above the national average in Apache County.
Navajo County indicators
• In Navajo County, the unemployment rate in August his 5.8% — up from 4.9% the month before. That’s worrisome – but not unusual. Navajo County’s unemployment rate’s almost always above the state and national averages.
Bear in mind, the Navajo County civilian labor force actually has increased by about 2% in the past year – including the addition of about 500 additional workers in August alone. The county’s civilian workforce now stands at roughly 40,000.
The workforce has grown in the past year in almost every sector – with the biggest gains in categories for mining and construction and goods producing. The only decline came in federal government employment.
Meanwhile, the issuance of building permits increased 3% from a year ago, paced by a 5% increase in residential permits.
Moreover, every town in Navajo County has reported an increase in population in the past year, with a total gain of 1% to 107,778.
Snowflake reported the biggest increase – 2.52%. Show Low’s population rose 1.64% to 11,966 and Pinetop-Lakeside about a third of a percent to 4,044.
Apache County indicators
The figures look a lot worse for neighboring Apache County.
The unemployment rate there hit 9.1% in August, up from 7.8% in July.
Moreover, the labor force is shrinking – down 3.7% in the past year to about 19,000.
The county did report a 7% increase in good-producing jobs compared to a year ago, but reported small declines in most other categories. The biggest decline came in government jobs – down 2.3%.
The real storm warning for Apache County came in the 30% decline in retail sales (not counting food and gasoline) compared to a year ago.
Spending in restaurants and bars declined 17%. Curiously, spending on motels and hotels actually increased 38%. However, all of those figures lag even further behind – reflecting what was happening in July.
Nonetheless, the county’s population grew by half a percent. Eagar led the pack, with a 1.5% increase to 4,474 compared to a year ago. Springerville, Eagar and the unincorporated areas all increased about half a percent.
The national economy remains a mess of contradictory figures, with high inflation, a volatile stock market, low unemployment, a strong dollar and record deficits. The U.S. has one of the strongest economies on the planet – but an increasing number of economists are predicting a global recession triggered by the oil shocks triggered by restrictions on domestic production, Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine and the lingering effects of the pandemic disruptions.
Unfortunately, past trends suggest that Navajo and Apache counties remain much more vulnerable to downturns than the rest of the state or country. So when Arizona catches cold – the rural Northern counties often get pneumonia.
So while we’re holding our own so far – the shadows are lengthening.
