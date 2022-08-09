Football. Only one week until the first high school football games. I can hardly wait.
I know fall can seem like many different things for many people, but for me it is football time.
When my best girlfriend became Mrs. Burnham 51 years ago she became a football coach’s wife. Little did she know that there would be fewer walks in the woods, or on beaches.
Instead, there would be meetings with the assistant coaches, games on television, reels of 16- or 8-millimeter films to watch or a myriad of things to do that revolved around the game that was just played or the next game to be played.
There was always football. She became the knowledgeable lady in the bleachers who could answer the questions about strategy and skills.
Times have changed; I no longer coach. I no longer draw up plays on every scrap of paper. But I have a new focus and it still centers around football. I now will be writing the articles for local teams, and my Friday nights will be spent at a local high school watching the game that has changed so much over the years, and yet is still played by young men.
Once again, she will be a “football widow” while I rekindle my love for the football games in the White Mountains area. What a saint she has been over all these years. I am truly a blessed man.
Baseball. Though I will fill my Friday nights with high school football, I will still be following Major League Baseball as my Atlanta Braves march on toward the playoffs to once again, I hope, play in the World Series. There are so many obstacles in the way – the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are formidable – but I have confidence the mighty men from the capital city of Georgia will prevail.
Of course, I have thought that over the last 65 years and they have rewarded my hope with only three championships. It was 38 years from the first one I celebrated to the second one and then another 26 for the most recent one.
The trade deadline passed with many teams working to better their squads for the final two months. This could be another great year for the Braves, or another near-miss.
Any way one looks at it, it should be a good race to October. And I will watch them faithfully, except on those Friday nights that the Cougars or Mustangs or Yellowjackets or Lobos or Falcons or Redskins or Elks will take my heart for the evening.
Big-boy football. I was a sophomore in high school when professional football came to the Mountain time zone. Yes, the Denver Broncos became one of the charter members of the American Football League, and this Wyoming boy had a team in the area to cheer for.
My love affair with the orange and blue has never waned in all that time. I was disappointed many times, and was ecstatic three special years, but I have always stayed true to those teams.
My early heroes were Lionel Taylor, who could catch a pass in a crowd like no one else I had ever seen, and Goose Gonsoulin, a Hall of Fame defensive back. These two were often the only highlights in those early years, but we had a team, in our time zone, that played after church instead of during, and we could read about in the Rocky Mountain News as if they were our home team.
The heroics of John Elway and Peyton Manning gave us trophies, and we were paid for our persistence over the years. But as in marriage, it is over the long haul that you find true happiness, and I have enjoyed the years of being a fan of the orange and blue Broncos for 62 years. And, yes, this will be Super Bowl win No. 4. You can take that to the bank!
My dreams will be filled with long passes coming my way – may yours be filled with the dreams of your choice, too.
