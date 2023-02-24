A federal judge last week gave the Forest Service the go-ahead to shoot 150 wild cattle from the air to protect riparian areas in the Gila Wilderness in Southwestern New Mexico.
The cattle are descended from the livestock of a rancher who went broke and abandoned them in the 1970s. The herd has grown and grazing in the riparian areas have caused ongoing ecological damage.
The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association filed for a restraining order seeking to prevent the Forest Service from hiring snipers to kill the cattle from the air, saying the plan amounted to animal cruelty.
Federal judge James Browning denied the request, saying no one had disputed the environmental damage done by the decades of uncontrolled grazing and that the cattle no longer qualify for the protections extended to unauthorized cattle from a permitted grazing operation.
Attorneys for the ranchers said shooting the cattle from a helicopter would leave 65 tons of dead animals in the forest for months to decompose or get eaten by scavengers.
Ranching advocates worried the action would set a precedent across the west where the unauthorized cattle have hammered riparian areas. Many have wandered off legal allotments – or gotten through inadequate fencing required to protect the riparian areas. That includes waterways like the Gila, Verde, East Verde, Salt, Black and White rivers.
The Forest Service countered that decades of efforts to round up the cattle have prove ineffective. However, an aerial shooting operation in 2022 killed 65 cows in two days. The population will rebound if the snipers don’t finish the job now, argued the Forest Service. Previous efforts to round up the cattle in the rugged, roadless wilderness have resulted in greater than 50% mortality for the cattle – and hazardous conditions for the wranglers.
Todd Schulke, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, said “we applaud the judge’s decision upholding the hard work done by the Forest Service to protect the Gila, America’s first wilderness. The American people will get clean water, a healthy river and quality wildfire habitat out of the deal.”
An estimated 90% of Arizona’s riparian areas have been degraded or eliminated as a result of a century of water diversions, groundwater pumping, dams and grazing. The 20-year drought has reduced the grazing capacity of public lands in Arizona further. Some ranchers have protected riparian areas with fencing and water sources to keep cattle out of the streams during the spring growing season for the vegetation -but that requires additional infrastructure and more intensive management.
A host of threatened and endangered species depend critically on these riparian areas. Studies suggest perhaps 90 %of the state’s wildlife depend critically on the remaining riparian areas at some point in their life cycle.
The attorneys for the ranchers argued that the rush to approve the aerial slaughter poses a bad precedent for handling unbranded cattle across the west. “There’s a severe danger here, not just in this particular case and the horrific results that it will actually bare if this is allowed to go forward,” said attorney Daniel McGuire, according to an account filed by the Associated Press. “But it also has long-term ramifications for the power of federal agencies to disregard their regulations that they themselves passed.”
He had urged the judge to “put a stop to this unlawful, cruel, and environmentally harmful action, both now and in the future.”
However, the judge ruled that the cattle have become wild animals now not covered by the normal process for removing unbranded cattle from an legal allotment. “No one disputes that the Gila cattle need to be removed and are doing significant damage to the Gila Wilderness. The court does not see a legal prohibition on the operation. It would be contrary to the public interest to stop the operation from proceeding.”
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
