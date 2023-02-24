A federal judge last week gave the Forest Service the go-ahead to shoot 150 wild cattle from the air to protect riparian areas in the Gila Wilderness in Southwestern New Mexico.

The cattle are descended from the livestock of a rancher who went broke and abandoned them in the 1970s. The herd has grown and grazing in the riparian areas have caused ongoing ecological damage.

