A judge has again denied a request to be released by William Mark Woesner, who is being held without bail for allegedly attempting to commit first-degree murder, a class 1 felony.
At a probable cause hearing on Thursday in St. Johns, Judge Garrett Whiting ordered that the no-bond hold remains in effect. During his ruling, Whiting said that although Woenser’s release is denied as of now, this does not mean that future release is revoked. Woesner has been in custody since Feb. 10.
At the hearing, Chief Deputy Apache County Attorney Celeste Robertson argued that Woesner posed a significant danger to the public and that he should remain in custody.
Woesner’s attorney, Ron Wood, called the case “overcharged and overblown.”
During the hearing, Robertson played a recording of Deputy Joshua Polk allegedly speaking with Henry Dutcher of Alpine. On the recording, Dutcher told Polk that Woesner propositioned him to “eliminate” Terrie Fillipi “multiple times.” Dutcher said Woesner told him that he wanted Fillipi “buried deep in the ground.”
Polk asked Dutcher for clarification on what Woesner meant by asking for the elimination of Fillipi. Dutcher allegedly confirmed that Woesner was asking him to kill Fillipi. Polk asked Dutcher if Woesner offered him anything in exchange for killing Fillipi. Dutcher said Woesner offered him $10,000 and free beer for the rest of his life at an Alpine tavern that Woesner managed at one time.
Also on the recording, Dutcher allegedly said that while in the tavern that Woesner managed, Woesner put his hand into the shape of a gun and pointed at him as a way of reminding Dutcher that he wanted Fillipi gone.
“It’s bar talk, it’s not a crime,” Wood said. He pointed out that no action was taken by Woesner or Dutcher in regard to Fillipi.
Woods called Dutcher to the stand and Dutcher said he did not recall having any conversation with Deputy Polk about Woesner. He said he was on a pain medication called Dilaudid at the time. He said Dilaudid can cause hallucinations. When asked if it was his voice on the recording, Dutcher said he was unsure.
When questioning Dutcher, Wood asked him if anyone had told him what to say at the hearing. Dutcher said no.
During Robertson’s questioning of Dutcher she asked how he met Woesner. Dutcher said he met Woesner at the tavern seven years ago. He said he and Woesner bonded over their military service and became friends outside of the tavern. Robertson asked if Dutcher was an expert with a gun. Dutcher said he was a sniper in the military and confirmed that he is an expert with a gun because of his service.
Robertson asked Dutcher if he would be surprised to learn that Woesner was allegedly recorded in the jail saying that Dutcher wouldn’t make it to the trial. Dutcher replied that he was not surprised that Woesner would say that because of Dutcher’s poor health.
Dutcher said he has visited with Woesner while Woesner has been in custody.
Robertson also questioned Polk about his conversations with other witnesses during his investigation. Polk said he spoke to one man who allegedly regularly interacts with Woesner. That man allegedly told Polk that Woesner also approached him about killing Fillipi. He said Woesner allegedly offered to kill someone in his family if he would kill Fillipi. Polk said the man told him that others are allegedly fearful of Woesner and that he fears Woesner is capable of being violent against others.
A status conference in the case has been set for 3:30 p.m. on April 3 at the Apache County Superior Court in St. Johns to address Woesner’s latest charges, as well as charges from a 2021 case. The charges in the 2021 case include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct — fighting, threatening or intimidating injury or damage to property and assault — causing fear of injury.
