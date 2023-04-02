A judge has again denied a request to be released by William Mark Woesner, who is being held without bail for allegedly attempting to commit first-degree murder, a class 1 felony.

At a probable cause hearing on Thursday in St. Johns, Judge Garrett Whiting ordered that the no-bond hold remains in effect. During his ruling, Whiting said that although Woenser’s release is denied as of now, this does not mean that future release is revoked. Woesner has been in custody since Feb. 10.

