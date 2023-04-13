PHOENIX — Abe Hamadeh is going to get a chance to argue that he's entitled to a new trial in his bid to overturn the results of the election for attorney general.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen set a hearing for May 16 to let Hamadeh's lawyers present their claim that there is new evidence that some votes were not counted. They also want Jantzen to allow a full inspection of all ballots, something the judge denied when he first ruled in December that Democrat Kris Mayes had won the race.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

