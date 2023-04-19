PHOENIX — A judge on Tuesday rejected a request from Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to block the Cochise County Board of Supervisors from handing over its election administration to the elected county recorder.

Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink turned aside Mayes' request for an injunction blocking the February agreement from being implemented. Mayes had argued in her lawsuit that the board illegally delegated its oversight of elections to Recorder David Stevens.

