PHOENIX — A judge late Monday tossed the last remaining claim by Kari Lake in her bid to overturn the 2022 gubernatorial election and her 17,117 vote loss to Katie Hobbs.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said Lake failed to prove that the county did not review the signatures on early ballot envelopes as required by law. In fact, he said, two of her own witnesses testified that they had personally done such checks.
The judge acknowledged that those two witnesses believed that the process had been rushed and that there was no way for others – themselves not included – to have adequately compared the signatures on the envelopes with others on file with county election officials.
But that, said Thompson, falls far short of what Lake needed to prove that the county ignored entirely the statutory requirement that signatures be compared.
Nor was the judge impressed by the testimony of Eric Speckin, billed by Lake's attorneys as an expert in signature analysis. He told the judge that about 274,000 signatures were compared in less than three seconds, with about 70,000 in two seconds or less.
That argument, Thompson said, was a bid by Lake to convince him that "this is so deficient for signature comparison that it amounts to no process at all." And that would have provided the basis for her argument that the county ignored what the law requires of election workers to "compare" signatures.
But the judge called all of those numbers legally irrelevant.
"There is no statutory or regulatory requirement that a specific amount of time be applied to review any given signature at any level of review," Thompson said.
"Not one second, not three seconds and not six seconds: no standard appears in the plain text of the statute," the judge said. "No reviewer is required by statute or the Elections Procedures Manual to spend any specific length of time on any particular signature."
Thompson also brushed aside a parallel argument that what the reviewers were doing hardly meets the legal requirement to "compare" signatures.
He said the statutes simply require those doing verification to "make some determination as to whether the signature is consistent or inconsistent with the voter's record."
"The court find that looking at signatures that, by and large, have consistent characteristics will require only a cursory examination and thus take very little time," the judge said. And he cited the testimony of Rey Valenzuela, the county's elections director, who said that a Level 1 signature reviewer – performing the first-line review – can see just by the pictures that pop up on the screen of the ballot signature and the most recent signature on record if they are "consistent" in broad strokes.
And there's one more thing.
Thompson points out that Arizona law requires only that the signatures be consistent to the satisfaction of the county recorder or other designee.
"This, not the satisfaction of the court, the satisfaction of a challenger, or the satisfaction of any other reviewing authority is the determinative quality for whether signature verification occurred," the judge. "It would be a violation of the constitutional separation of powers for this court, after the recorder has made a comparison to insert itself into the process and reweigh whether a signature is consistent or inconsistent."
Thompson separately rejected arguments by Lake's attorneys that signature verification was the only safeguard against fraudulent ballots being counted.
He cited Valenzuela's testimony about the other security measures built into the system, ranging from having to show identification to register to vote, requiring someone to request an early ballot, requiring the post office to notify his office if the person to whom the ballot was sent no longer lives there, and the fact that each envelope returned is encoded with not just the name of the voter but a unique bar code.
There was no immediate response from Lake. But Monday's ruling is unlike to be the last word who has taken previous rulings against her all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court.
Lake's allies already have argued that Thompson was off base in saying that she had to prove that no signature verification had been done.
In his ruling, however, the judge noted that was a hurdle that Lake had created for herself.
Thompson said she had the option of trying to cast doubt on a specific number of ballots, something he acknowledged would have been "a Herculean evidentiary endeavor in these circumstances."
Instead, he said, Lake made a "purposeful concession" to instead try to show that the entire signature review process for Maricopa County was not conducted according to the law.
"More to the point, she was obligated to prove that the process for submitting and processing early ballots did not occur," the judge said. And that would have proven misconduct, one of the elements of the case.
And even if Lake had made her case, Thompson said it was not clear whether Lake actually would be declared governor.
He said one option would have been to overturn the election outright.
But the other, he said, would be to proportionately reduce each candidate's tally of early ballots. That would have cut more into Hobbs' total as she outpolled Lake among those early ballots.
Only thing is, Thompson said, even if he applied a proportionate reduction of 70,000 early ballots – the number Speckin said were reviewed in less than two seconds – that still have left Lake short of a winning margin.
In December, Thompson ruled against other claims brought by Lake.
One involved her allegation that problems with printers and tabulators at voting centers on Election Day were done intentionally and disenfranchised people who otherwise would have voted for her. The judge said – and the Supreme Court affirmed – there was no evidence to back that claim.
Lake also charged that the county had failed to maintain a legally required chain of custody of ballots, even arguing at one point that more than 35,000 ballots were illegally injected into the tally. Both Thompson and the high court found that argument lacked merit.
Thompson had previously thrown out Lake's charge of failure to review early ballot based on his belief that she was challenging the standards for verification in state law and the Elections Procedures Manual. He said such challenges have to come before an election, not after.
But the Supreme Court told the judge to give Lake another shot at the issue, saying she wasn't challenging the standards but whether the county abided by them. With Monday's ruling, Thompson said she failed to make her case.
Clint Hickman, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, cheered the ruling.
"For the past six months, Ms. Lake has uttered false claims, disparaging county staff and elected officials in her attempt to get a judge to discard the valid votes of hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters," he said in a prepared statement. And Hickman cited Thompson's conclusion that the county's signature review process complied with state law.
"All voters were provided the opportunity to vote, and all legal votes were counted," he said.
