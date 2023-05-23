sentencing logo

PHOENIX — A judge late Monday tossed the last remaining claim by Kari Lake in her bid to overturn the 2022 gubernatorial election and her 17,117 vote loss to Katie Hobbs.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said Lake failed to prove that the county did not review the signatures on early ballot envelopes as required by law. In fact, he said, two of her own witnesses testified that they had personally done such checks.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

