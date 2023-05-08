Julie Willoughby

Chandler Republican Julie Willoughby signs legal paperwork Friday as the newest House member just hours after being appointed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

 Courtesy/Arizona House of Representatives

PHOENIX — Just hours after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors selected her to fill a legislative vacancy in a Chandler-based district, Julie Willoughby took the oath of office and became a state representative.

Willoughby, a Republican, replaces former GOP Rep. Liz Harris, who was expelled on April 12 for inviting a woman who made unfounded criminal allegations against lawmakers at a February hearing, then lying about it to the Arizona House of Representatives Ethics Committee. 

