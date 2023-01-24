Arizona Oathkeeper

Jurors are now deliberating the fate of Edward Vallejo, an Arizona man charged with eight other members of the Oath Keepers for seditious conspiracy and other counts stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

 Alexis Waiss/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — An Arizona man who holed up in a suburban hotel with weapons and food to support other members of the Oath Keepers during the Jan. 6 insurrection was convicted Monday by a federal district court jury of seditious conspiracy and other charges in the case.

Edward Vallejo was one of four Oath Keepers on trial this month, all of whom were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the case. The verdicts follow seditious conspiracy convictions of two other Oath Keepers last fall in a separate trial stemming from the Jan. 6 attack.

