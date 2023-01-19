WASHINGTON – An Arizona man who holed up in a suburban hotel with weapons and food during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was supporting what he thought were peaceful protesters and should not be convicted of conspiracy, his attorney argued Wednesday.

Edward Vallejo, one of nine Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack, has been painted by prosecutors with a “Twitter version of the truth” that jurors should look past, defense attorney Matthew Peed said.

