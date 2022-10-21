Just a Lil' News
Vehicle tax exemption for vets

October saw the full implementation of vehicle license tax exemptions for Arizona veterans. In a release sent to the White Mountain Independent from Arizona Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division, it was revealed that a recent change in state law will grant full VLT exemption to any Purple Heart recipient who was honorably discharged from the military.

