Vehicle tax exemption for vets
October saw the full implementation of vehicle license tax exemptions for Arizona veterans. In a release sent to the White Mountain Independent from Arizona Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division, it was revealed that a recent change in state law will grant full VLT exemption to any Purple Heart recipient who was honorably discharged from the military.
The exemption will qualify for only one vehicle or trailer and the individuals name must be on the vehicle’s title. However, veterans are encouraged to apply for other VLT exemptions, as in cases of disability or multiple vehicles. MVD director Eric Jorgensen said, “We’re proud to support our veterans. This new VLT exemption is another way to honor and show our gratitude to those wounded in combat while defending our freedom.”
Economy chief concern
On Oct. 6, poll results revealed that just under two thirds (65% to be exact) of Arizona residents believe that the American economy and rising inflation are the main point of concern moving into the Nov. elections. The poll, released by the Goldwater Institute, details that many Arizonians “overwhelmingly believe America is headed in the wrong direction”.
Goldwater Institute President and CEO Victor Riches said, “Arizonans have seen firsthand how government restraint has led to better jobs and a stronger economy in their state. It’s not surprising that they would want Congress to learn from these lessons as the country is being slammed with high inflation and economic uncertainty.”
This comes only weeks after AZ Governor Doug Ducey announced that his flat tax package plan would be in full effect by 2023.
Navajo Blvd. closure
ADOT will be closing State Route 77, commonly known as Navajo Blvd., in both directions between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25. In a release, ADOT specifies that the closure at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing in Holbrook is meant to allow time for the replacement of a section of railroad crossing.
Highway detours for non-local traffic around the closure include the US 180 to US 191 at Sanders to access I-40. Drivers on the north side of the crossing can take I-40 to Sanders then US 191 south to US 180 to SR 77. Drivers can also take I-40 west to SR 87 in Winslow and head south to SR 260 to get to Payson.
Traveling to SR 277 will take drivers to the Heber-Overgaard and Snowflake areas. Those in Show Low looking to access I-40 can take US 60 to SR 61 to St. Johns and head north on US 191 to Sanders to access I-40. Anyone intending to travel on this weekend is encouraged to plan ahead and ensure safe and timely passage through the area.
Fish conservation
The Arizona Game and Fish Department will be holding an in-person and webcasted meeting on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. regarding the “proposed rotenone treatments to remove nonnative fish and restore approximately 44 miles of stream habitat for native aquatic species conservation, including Apache trout,” according to a release. A meeting took place on Oct. 20 at the AZGFD Regional Office in Pinetop about the same issue. The release speaks briefly about the proposed two-phase project. The first phase is tentatively scheduled to begin in June 2023 and the second phase is being proposed for June 2024.
Christmas tree permits available
Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is now offering Christmas tree permits to help prepare White Mountain locals for the upcoming holiday season. Beginning Oct. 13, residents may purchase their permit online, which will be valid until Dec. 31 of this year. In a release, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said, “For every tree that is found, cut, and carried home as a holiday fixture is a new story. These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations.” Tree cuttings will not be allowed until Nov. 1.
Anyone worried about the damage this could mean to the White Mountain forests can rest easy. The release concludes by detailing that local forest health experts agree that forest thinning for smaller trees proves to be quite beneficial for the forest as a whole. It says, “Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.”
Applications for permits can be made at Recreation.gov.
