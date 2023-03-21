Navajo Water
Navajo President Buu Nygren, right of center, stands behind Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald, in a wheelchair, outside the Supreme Court, where justices heard the tribe's challenge to the federal government's handling of tribal water rights.

 Alexis Waiss/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — US Supreme Court justices pressed government attorneys Monday on their argument that the treaties that put the Navajo on reservation lands implied an intent — but not a duty — for the government to provide water to the tribe.

“Could I bring a good breach-of-contract claim for someone who promised me a permanent home, the right to conduct agriculture and raise animals, if it turns out it’s the Sahara Desert?” Justice Neil Gorsuch asked Frederick Liu, the assistant to the solicitor general, who was arguing the case.

