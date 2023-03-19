Pinetop-Lakeside police dog Officer Vic, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, was celebrated during his retirement ceremony Thursday at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council meeting.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department received Vic from a police agency in Idaho that had deemed Vic too aggressive to work with. The Idaho agency wanted to give Vic away for free, and PTLS PD decided to take a chance on him.
Officer Justin McNeil tested to be a K9 handler and was then able to attend a police academy with Vic.
McNeil said he never felt that Vic was too aggressive to work with. The two bonded immediately, he said.
“He understood me and I understood him,” said McNeil.
Vic could be vicious when he was in training or going after a bad guy, McNeil said, but Vic was able to distinguish between when he was on the job and when he was not.
“He always waits for permission; he reads off me” and he knows that people are also good, which is why he did great at community events, McNeil said.
“He’s very sweet with children but very fierce at his normal job,” he said.
McNeil said it can be challenging for dogs to do both community events and police work. A lot of dogs will be good at one or the other, but Vic is a rare dog that can do both, he said.
Vic has worked for PTLS PD for over four years.
McNeil said Officer Bernard Huser of the Show Low Police Department helped him out anytime he had questions. Huser is an experienced K9 handler and was his go-to when he wanted to gain more knowledge, McNeil said.
Vic is “certified on meth, cocaine and heroin detection,” McNeil said. Although Vic is not certified in fentanyl detection, he helped seize numerous amounts of fentanyl as well as other drugs.
Vic also worked with McNeil on the Special Response Team, which is a regional SWAT team. McNeil and Vic have also assisted police in Show Low and Snowflake, as well as the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Vic is also a great perimeter dog, he said. During SWAT call-outs, he never had to send Vic in. McNeil said Vic’s presence alone helped on the scene.
“He’s been that kind of deterrent for anybody making a dumb decision on a scene like that,” he said.
Vic suffered an ACL tear during a training exercise in July. He came down on his leg wrong after making a 6-foot jump. Vic had surgery to repair his ACL and after healing it was clear that he would no longer be able to work without suffering another injury. McNeil said he “started to notice some signs that (Vic) probably needed to retire so he can live out his days peacefully.”
Cmdr. Daniel Wilkey spoke in favor of approving the retirement of Vic, saying, “We’re the third agency that had a chance to work with Vic and I guess the third time’s a charm. It worked out well for us.”
McNeil and Vic “went through a 160-hour training academy to get Vic certified as a dual-purpose police dog in patrol and narcotics,” said Wilkey.
Vic “has assisted in many federal, state and local drug seizures to include heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine (and) marijuana. He has also been deployed on numerous Special Response Team call-outs and he’s done a lot of public events doing demonstrations and displays for the public,” said Wilkey.
The council approved transferring care and custody of Vic to McNeil as “his rightful owner.”
“We appreciate K9 Vic’s service, as well as officer McNeil, in conjunction with K9 Vic,” Mayor Stephanie Irwin said.
Wilkey and Police Chief Dan Barnes presented McNeil and Vic with a plaque thanking them for four plus years of honorable service to the town of PTLS.
“I just want to personally thank Officer Justin McNeil and Vic for their hard work and dedication to the town of Pinetop-Lakeside and really to all the communities in Navajo County because he’s been a part of a lot of details throughout the county,” Barnes said.
“It’s a huge commitment to take on a K9 in addition to your regular duties, with the care and maintenance of the animal, all the call-outs, all the training that goes along with that. Thank you, both of you for all you’ve done. Our community and our county appreciate everything, and I know Vic’s going to a great home for retirement and he’ll live out a happy life,” Barnes said.
A touching video honoring Vic for his service was played at the council meeting. The video showed Vic’s sweet nature with children and his fierceness when on the job.
Irwin presented McNeil with Vic’s retirement proclamation and gave Vic a farewell pet.
McNeil called dispatch for Vic’s final call-out.
“Final call for police K9 Vic,” the dispatcher said. “K9 Vic has finished his last shift for the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department. He has served for the Pinetop-Lakeside community for four-plus years alongside his partner, Officer Justin McNeil. Vic has had a successful career from July of 2018 to March 2023. Vic has helped in seizures of countless drugs and apprehensions of numerous suspects during his career. Thank you K9 Vic for your time and service to our community. You will be missed. Enjoy your retirement.”
Town Hall personnel made Vic a cake to celebrate his retirement, along with cupcakes for the humans. McNeil said Vic loved his peanut butter cake.
Vic will live out his days with McNeil and his other dog, Lilly, a female heeler-border collie mix. McNeil said Vic and Lilly are companions and are the best of friends. He added that Lilly will be happy that Vic won’t be going with him to work every day now.
This was McNeil’s first time being a K9 handler. “I think I’ve done my time as far as (being) a K9 handler,” McNeil said about possibly getting another police dog.
He said because of his close bond with Vic, he wouldn’t want to mess with that by taking another dog to work every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.