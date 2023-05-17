PHOENIX — An expert witness in Kari Lake’s imminent election challenge trial did work for the Arizona Senate’s 2020 partisan election audit and was one of the speakers at the Election Committee hearing that led to former Rep. Liz Harris being kicked out of the legislature

After five months of dismissals and appeals in a case that has already reached the Arizona Supreme Court once, the failed Republican gubernatorial candidate’s election challenge will again go to trial in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday. 

