PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Lake’s second request for the high court to take up her election appeal currently being heard by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division I. Lake is asking the courts to overturn the results of the 2022 election and to require a revote — but only for her race, and just in Maricopa County.

Lake has continually claimed that fraud, ineptitude and misconduct from Maricopa County workers and officials lost her the election. 

