PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs was listed among two other notable Arizonans on a list of 500 people permanently barred from Russia in response to U.S. sanctions against the country amid its invasion of Ukraine.
Hobbs, along with U.S. Rep. Eli Crane and ASU President Michael Crow, was added by the Russian government to a list that now includes over 1,300 people who are prohibited from ever stepping foot in the country.
Russia updated the list in response to sanctions placed upon the country by the Biden administration.
Hobbs is one of seven governors newly banned, joining Oregon Gov. Christine Kotek, Maryland Gov. Westley Moore, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Colorado Gov. Jaren Polis, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy.
Some state attorneys general, as well as Brad Raffensberger, the Georgia secretary of state who turned down Trump’s attempts to have him “find” more votes, were also added to the list.
Crow and Crane made light of their additions to the list.
“So, I’ve been added to the list of people banned from Russia,” Crow tweeted. “I will miss those cards and flowers from Putin.”
Crow appears to be added to the list for his role as the Chairman of a company called In-Q-Tel, a non-profit venture capital firm that invests in tech companies that help support intelligence agencies in the United States, specifically the CIA. A 2016 Wall Street Journal investigation found that almost half of all the investments the group made had a financial connection back to one of the group’s trustees. He was one of 16 In-Q-Tel executives and leaders who were banned.
Crane quote tweeted a reporter noting Crane signing on to a April 20, 2023 letter expressing skepticism about U.S. aid to Ukraine only to be sanctioned the next month with a GIF of actor Leonardo DiCaprio giving a toast adding, “Well played Russia, well played.”
Hobbs has not publicly addressed her name being added to the list along with the other governors, and did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.
A number of comedians and journalists also were banned, as was former President Barack Obama.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
