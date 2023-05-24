Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks at a press conference to commemorate her 100th day as Arizona’s chief executive on April 12, 2023.

 Drake Presto/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs was listed among two other notable Arizonans on a list of 500 people permanently barred from Russia in response to U.S. sanctions against the country amid its invasion of Ukraine. 

Hobbs, along with U.S. Rep. Eli Crane and ASU President Michael Crow, was added by the Russian government to a list that now includes over 1,300 people who are prohibited from ever stepping foot in the country. 

