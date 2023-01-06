Hobbs oath of office

Gov. Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office at a public swearing in ceremony on Jan. 5, 2023.

 Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — On a chilly, cloud-covered Thursday morning at the Arizona Capitol, hundreds of wellwishers and spectators gathered to watch the ceremonial swearing in of the state’s newly elected top officials, including Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. 

The theme of the morning, at least for several of the speakers and incoming Democratic officials, was a commitment to leaving behind divisive rhetoric and working across the aisle to get things accomplished. 

