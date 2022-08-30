CONCHO — Saturdays in the summer at the Lions Park will never be the same.
The children in the Concho area rose out of their Saturday morning sleepiness and took their summer break with new and old friends.
It began with a dream. It floated around Danielle Trepanier’s heart, especially during the colder months, when she looked at the Concho Lions Park and envisioned softball games, hula hoops, and feeding kids chili and hot dogs at 2:00 p.m. every Saturday. She got the word out. Bats, balls, hot dogs, rolls, bottles of water and chips of many flavors were needed.
The outreach began in March. The community’s ears perked up, the Concho Elementary School listened, and the church across the street allowed kitchen and bathroom access for escorted children. Some might call it magical.
It was the acorn seed that Concho needed. It sprang out of a corner in a patch of land, and as plans formed between children from different schools, they got to know each other. They plopped down in bouncy houses and swam in pools that could fit five or more. Generous volunteers created and bought games, and added toys like play fish to catch.
Joyful noise had caught on. Commercial Drive, by the end of the summer, became accustomed to cars lining the usually vacant side parking with cars from families and volunteers. They came out in droves. The idea of providing a place for kids on Saturdays during the summer was a big hit. Between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., they arrived, they stayed, and they created a neighborhood bond.
Ms. Trepanier would announce on Facebook what was needed during the week before. Ice, drinks, cooked meals, and baked goods flew into the open windows of Concho’s new program for children. Donations became a mainstay. Neighbors looked at each other, smiled, and broke bread under a metal roof.
“What do you want on that hot dog?” was asked many times, stranger to stranger. And as the weeks went by from mid June to August 27th, they knew each other, and kept welcoming new kids. Neighbors came, lined up, and looked at each other and among the ice chests of soda, and little faces in diapers. Families colored in books with their children, and their neighbors’ children, for the first time.
The corner of their park was growing. An invisible oak tree that began with one woman had established its roots. Ms. Trepanier, who had a vision to heal and grow a community, had planted a seed, and with one scoop of change at a time has watched Concho rise.
For more information about Summer Saturdays for Concho kids in the park and other events to follow, please contact Danielleverland@gmail.com
Kareena Maxwell is an author, poet, an advocate for many, and the president of Maxwell Media LLC.
