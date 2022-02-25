Kids' Night Out has been a fulfilling experience for five years now for the city of Show Low Parks and Recreation staff.
Once a month from November to April kids ages 8 to 12 have two hours of fun at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center while parents get a Friday night of their own as well.
Swimming, movies, games and food are all part of the package that costs Mom and Dad $10.
And the Parks and Recreation staff of 10 that runs the program has fun too.
"The best part about it is the kids. They are our reviews. We can ask the parents how things are, but the rewarding part is the kids enjoying themselves. We’ve had such a great time making memories. That’s what we’re all about," said Melissa King, a community recreation coordinator for the city who launched the program five years ago. "Kids’ Night Out gives parents a chance to go out to have a few hours by themselves. They come in, they swim, they play games, and we have a dinner for them. We do something different each time."
The program is limited to 50 kids each night, and it's always full, but that number might expand.
"We’re not sure when we’ll be able to open it up for more, but we have to keep an eye on the hours and stuff like that for employees," King said. "It’s like a date night for parents. They have a blast. I started this five years ago. We did this at the Teen Center previously and had only 24 kids. They created their own dinner. There were board games and a movie and we took them over to the gym to play. With COVID and everything we had to close things down. They tore down the Teen Center and we brought it over here to the pool and opened it up to 50. It’s a program that they love."
Kids' Night Out will end the 2021-22 cycle after April's date and then Parks and Rec will transition in to Summer Play Days from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays. For details, call the department at 928-532-4130.
