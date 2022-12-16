The ladies at Juniper Ridge Resort in Show Low took a quick break from wrapping Christmas presents on Tuesday. Front row from left, Carol Farren, Patti Sythe, Jessica DeLaney, Snookie Quinn and Lee Johns; back row from left, Judi Kennel, Sherry Marshall, Alex Shaffer, Debra Raden, Cathey Nelson, Cheri-Hagl-Simonet and Sharon Brundrett; not pictured: Renee Mitchell, Debra Hanson and Leslie Houseman
Jessica DeLaney, Snookie Quinn and 13 of their friendliest neighbors have been working hard to wrap toys, games, jewelry, art supplies and stuffed animals for needy children in White Mountain Lakes.
Quinn, activity director at Juniper Ridge RV Resort in Show Low, said, “When I was a full-time RV-er down in the Valley, we did it for the city kids down there. One woman started it, and she was buying all the gifts out of her own pocket. I had 14 women and we did over 800 gifts.”
Now that she lives in the White Mountains, Quinn’s been working with DeLaney, events coordinator for White Mountain Lake Community Association, to do something similar for children who live on the Mountain.
DeLaney said, “Right after Halloween, I’m in Christmas mode. We start asking for donations and wish lists right away. We give the parents until Dec. 1 to get them to us and then we just collect donations from there on.”
From among the local Baptist church, sheriff’s auxiliary volunteers, a few change jars at Sandi’s Hideaway, the Silver Creek General Store, the local post office and plenty of donations from the public, DeLaney had all she needed.
“The donations have always covered the expenses,” said DeLaney. “Our budget is about $15 to $20 per kid and all comes out to about three gifts per child; ballpark, we’re thinking about 270 total, if not more.”
When all the donations are gathered, it’s up to ladies at Juniper Ridge to get the items ready for Christmas morning. For the past several weeks, they’ve separated some time out of their days to wrap and organize the presents for a Christmas party that will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at Sandbagger’s Bar & Grill in Show Low.
Carol Farren, a visitor from Nathrop, Colorado, came to the White Mountains on a recommendation from her friend Debra Raden.
Farren said, “I’m impressed with the giving spirit of the community and the friendliness of the entire area.”
Raden added, “This has been a great opportunity for me to be a part of something like this and to give back to my community.”
Each family will be assigned into eight groups and will provided a 30-minute window to meet with Santa Claus, the Grinch, eat breakfast, work on craft-style ornaments and of course, receive gifts.
DeLaney said, “I like to say, ‘There’s a high like no other when you give back to someone in need.’ To see the kids’ faces light up on Christmas; every sleepless night and every amount of stress and worry, it all becomes worth it.
“Reaching people is the hardest part. Right now, we have 88 kids signed up, but I know we have more than that in our boundary. That’s what I struggle with each year; finding those kids and getting them taken care of.”
DeLaney detailed that the event is open to anyone who resides in the area’s fire district boundaries, which may be a little confusing considering it was eliminated when Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District took over.
“The boundary still exists. Essentially, it’s the entire recreation district all the way to the 77, up to Shumway and down to the 60, and we will take anyone out in the back 40s,” she said. “Sometimes, kids come by, and they didn’t know it was happening. I have a whole other set of gifts that we prepare for them.”
Fellow gift-wrapper Cathy Nelson praised DeLaney for her work on the project and how much effort she puts into personalizing each gift and ensuring she’s supplying the correct gift to each child.
“Everything is in proper order and it’s all fantastic. It’s fun to get together with these ladies, laugh and wrap presents,” said Nelson.
DeLaney said, “We ask that they don’t open their gifts until Christmas, but we understand that’s not always going to happen.”
Quinn responded, “For some of these kids, these are the only gifts they’ll be getting this year.”
Even before the party has been held, DeLaney is already thinking about what the WMLCA and Juniper Ridge can accomplish next. She said, “Someone donated $2,000 just for this event, and at that point, I’d already spent our allocated budget.”
She explained that she would like to use those extra funds to help needy families with their utility bills or grocery money. “I know there’s a need. Gifts are wonderful, but we have an opportunity to do some good past Christmas morning.”
Whatever the plan is, Quinn assured her that the ladies of Juniper Ridge will be available to help if needed.
“These are women who have grandchildren, so they’re all itching to help some local children,” said Quinn. “Next year, we’ll all still be here, and we’ll be happy to do it again.”
