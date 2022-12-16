Juniper Ridge

The ladies at Juniper Ridge Resort in Show Low took a quick break from wrapping Christmas presents on Tuesday. Front row from left, Carol Farren, Patti Sythe, Jessica DeLaney, Snookie Quinn and Lee Johns; back row from left, Judi Kennel, Sherry Marshall, Alex Shaffer, Debra Raden, Cathey Nelson, Cheri-Hagl-Simonet and Sharon Brundrett; not pictured: Renee Mitchell, Debra Hanson and Leslie Houseman

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Jessica DeLaney, Snookie Quinn and 13 of their friendliest neighbors have been working hard to wrap toys, games, jewelry, art supplies and stuffed animals for needy children in White Mountain Lakes.

Quinn, activity director at Juniper Ridge RV Resort in Show Low, said, “When I was a full-time RV-er down in the Valley, we did it for the city kids down there. One woman started it, and she was buying all the gifts out of her own pocket. I had 14 women and we did over 800 gifts.”

