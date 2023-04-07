PHOENIX — Kari Lake shouldn't be required to pay the legal fees of Katie Hobbs and others in connection with her appeal of the election results to the Arizona Supreme Court, at least in part because she "honestly believes that electoral misconduct and illegal votes determined the outcome of the 2022 gubernatorial election," her attorneys are arguing.

In new filings with the state's high court, Lake essentially is telling the justices that they were wrong last month when they said her claim that 35,563 unaccounted ballots were added to the total count is not reflected in the court record. She is presenting even more arguments that there were additional ballots inserted into the Maricopa County system by Runbeck Election Services, the private firm the county uses to help process ballots.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

