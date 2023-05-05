PHOENIX — Attorneys for former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake are being fined $2,000 by the Arizona Supreme Court after the justices concluded they lied – repeatedly – in one of their claims about why she is entitled to a new election.

In an order Thursday, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said there was absolutely no factual basis for her attorneys to claim in her appeal to them of lower court rulings that it was "undisputed" that 35,563 unaccounted for ballots were added to the total in Maricopa County. And Brutinel said they repeated the same "false assertions" in subsequent legal filings.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

