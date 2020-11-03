Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That blood can only come from healthy, volunteer donors.
As new coronavirus cases surge and influenza activity picks up, Vitalant urges healthy people to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to maintain the fragile blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelet donations often drop during the holiday months as fewer donors are available because of seasonal activities and illnesses, but this year the outlook is particularly worrisome.
With many schools transitioned to virtual learning and businesses in work-from-home situations, about 1,600 Vitalant blood drives have already been canceled for November and December, including 376 in Arizona. Additional donors, including those who have never given before, are needed to turn out at donation centers and available community blood drives.
To learn more and schedule an appointment to give, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) – complete list below.
Locally, a public blood drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Ridge High School at 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.
