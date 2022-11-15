Pickleball

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States.

 Submitted

Every summer since 2012, thousands of residents and summer visitors to the White Mountains have been gathering together to play pickleball at a gym built in the 1950s, located at 1360 North Niels Hansen Lane in Lakeside. The gym was not built for pickleball, though, since the sport was not invented until 1965.

In 2012 Don and Lana Laframboise discovered the old gym. They contacted the Pinetop-Lakeside Parks and Recreation Department and asked if it might be available for pickleball.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.