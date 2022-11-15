Every summer since 2012, thousands of residents and summer visitors to the White Mountains have been gathering together to play pickleball at a gym built in the 1950s, located at 1360 North Niels Hansen Lane in Lakeside. The gym was not built for pickleball, though, since the sport was not invented until 1965.
In 2012 Don and Lana Laframboise discovered the old gym. They contacted the Pinetop-Lakeside Parks and Recreation Department and asked if it might be available for pickleball.
At first they were rebuffed by the city, but Don and Lana did not take no for an answer. After presenting their idea to a reporter with the local newspaper who wrote and published an article, they went back to the city and were given the go-ahead to see what they could do to make it work.
That was all the encouragement Don and Lana needed.
Don contacted the athletic department at Blue Ridge High School to see if they had any equipment they no longer needed. The school had some old volleyball nets, and gave them to Don and Lana. Don built some wooden stands to hang the volleyball nets on.
Next, the couple had to figure out how to put lines on the floor for the pickleball courts. They purchased some masking tape, got down on their hands and knees, and made the lines for three courts.
Within a month of completion of the courts, there were 12 people playing pickleball in the old gym. That was the beginning of the Lakeside Pickleball club. Since 2012, the club has continued to grow through word of mouth.
In 2013, the club acquired real pickleball nets, paddles, and stands for the nets to be hung on. As membership increased, the club, in cooperation with the city, was able to maintain and make improvements to the gym. After Don passed away in 2014, the baton was passed to others, who stepped up to continue to maintain and improve the gym and grow the club.
Diane Cook and Dick Nash served as Club Presidents after Don. Under their leadership, the club financed a new roof, painted the inside of the gym, added new lighting, basketball backboards, an AED defibrillator and resurfaced the wooden floor.
Over the years, the club has helped the community with donations to schools for equipment, and donating $5,000 to the Veterans Village in Pinetop.
Don and Lana could not have forseen the incredible growth of the club and pickleball when they were laying down tape to mark lines on an old gym built in the 1950s. Lana is certain Don would be very proud of what they started.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. In the last two years alone, pickleball has seen an increase of 40%. There are now an estimated 4.8 million players nationwide.
Pickleball had its beginnings in retirement communities. Seniors who wanted to stay active found that the smaller court and wiffle balls allowed them to continue to play a sport that has been described as a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton. After all, any sport named pickleball has to be fun.
The sport has now caught on with people of all ages. It allows men and women to play against each other. It allows grandchildren to play their grandparents. It even has become popular among the special-needs population.
In 2010, Savannah, Georgia began a pickleball program they call Special Pops, for populations in the community with cognitive and physical disabilities. According to Craig Pippert, Senior Manager at Special Olympics North America Sports Development, pickleball is in the developmental stages of becoming a sport offered by Special Olympics Programs.
When people are asked why they enjoy pickleball so much, you often hear them saying that when they are on a pickleball court, they’re as carefree as children.
It is not just the benefits received from the exercise; the social benefits of pickleball are not to be undervalued. In Phoenix, pickleball facilities also serve as a magnet for people to gather at community centers, where they make new friends and engage in other activities also offered at the community center. There are a lot of opportunities for socializing and laughing between points and games in pickleball.
What is next for Pinetop-Lakeside?
The gym currently being used for pickleball is 70 years old. Although there are outdoor courts in Pinetop-Lakeside, Pickleball is fast becoming a year-round sport with the advent of new indoor facilities being built everywhere. In the winter in the White Mountains, pickleball can only be played indoors. Even in the summer, the wind and rain cut down on the number of days pickleball can be played. Because pickleball is played with a wiffle ball, the slightest amount of breeze can change what would have been a great shot into a shot that lands several inches out of bounds. Additionally, many seniors are especially sensitive to exposure to the sun for too long, for fear of contracting skin cancer.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Pickleball Club has enjoyed a unique partnership with the city for ten years. It is the club’s hope to continue this public-private partnership, and to begin planning new pickleball facilities with the city, both indoor and outdoor, that will allow the club and the city to continue to grow pickleball in Lakeside-Pinetop all year round.
The club’s website is at lakesidepickleball.org
David Ronald is president of the Pinetop-Lakeside Pickleball Club.
