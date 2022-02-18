Welcome to “Let’s Make a Meal.”
Behind door No. 1: Real Italian hoagie
Behind door No. 2: Homemade meatball sandwich
Behind door No. 3: Classic Italian beef
There are no zonks in this deal at The Italian Lady of Pinetop Cannoli Shack & Kitchen, so whatever your selection you will be satisfied and fulfilled.
Those three options are the most popular menu items restauranteur Donna Stabene Sebek serves at her tiny but tony outdoor and takeout shack in Lakeside.
The eatery’s title is a mouthful to be sure, but after digesting all that, your mouth and belly will be full.
A Philadelphia native with experience making pizza, hoagies and cheesesteaks, Stabene Sebek and her husband, Mike, moved from the Valley to Pinetop six years ago. When she opened her business in July 2020 she wanted to import some Philly flavor to the White Mountains.
“I want to bring good, homemade food and a unique style,” Stabene Sebek said. “I want to bring what I’ve had back there, and a lot of it is my imagination. I really put in a lot of work on the side, researching sandwiches and different styles. It gives me ideas to create them differently. That’s my thing I guess, my little thing here. I’ve always dreamed about it and planned it.”
Before opening the Shack, Stabene Sebek made and sold cheesecakes from her home but soon was overwhelmed with orders.
“I was known as the cheesecake lady up here,” she said. “It started taking off. It got really busy and that’s when we started looking at a place to do cheesecakes so we got the Shack here, and originally my banner said Cheesecakery & Kitchen or something like that. It was crazy the first day. People just kept wanting cheesecake, order, order and order.
“People were getting mad. They take three hours each cheesecake. They were gorgeous. Finally I said we have to ween the people off the cheesecake because everybody in town wants cheesecake. I just can’t do it. Week by week I made less and less. Finally there was no more cheesecake. And now the food part has just taken off.”
So the cheesecakes evolved in to cannolis, pasta dishes and a 20-plus menu of East Coast-style sandwiches, soups and salads she and two others create as the trio nestles inside their 11-feet-by-11-feet kitchen.
“You’re always in a circle, circling around, around and around, squeeze in, squeeze in. It’s a pain in the butt and you do get grumpy about it sometimes, but we make it work. You have to creative,” Stabene Sebek said. “If were in a diner style we’d be competing with every other little lunch restaurant. People love the ambiance here. They say that’s what makes it too. There’s some good music playing outside. I try to play the Rat Pack music outside. Everybody’s friendly here. We want to make everybody feel like family. We know a lot of people’s names.”
Coming up on her second anniversary in business near Circle K and Speedway stores, Stabene Sebek looks forward to making her sandwiches and pasta with homemade “gravy.” Don’t call it sauce.
“I’ve always loved to cook and it’s a part of me. I have no recipes. They come from within, from (heart) and from family. It’s like Italian soul food is what I say,” she said.
Located at 1641 W. White Mountain Blvd., the Shack is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.