Jayton Ioviero Mugshot (2022)

Ioviero

 NCSO

An accidental shooting has resulted in a two-year prison sentence for a Lakeside resident.

On June 19, Jayton Ioviero, 26, residing in the Lakeside community, was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the shooting of his girlfriend in 2022.

Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.