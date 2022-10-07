An agreement that will keep Arizona’s only biomass burning power plant alive could also save forested communities in northeastern Arizona from the growing plague of wildfires.

Salt River Project this week announced it has signed an 11-year agreement with Novo BioPower to buy electricity generated by burning the biomass wood scrap from forest-thinning projects.

