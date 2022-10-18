With the Arizona monsoon season having ended on Sept. 30, the White Mountains is experiencing significant amount of rainfall.
With previous years being relatively drier in October, this year is much different. With tropical systems and record-size hurricanes in the south, La Niña’s jet stream is giving Arizona an exceptional year of rainfall. El Niño is responsible for the drier season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
According to the National Weather Service, St. Johns’ annual seasonal (June 15-Sept. 30) average is 2.24 inches, but it received 3.06 inches; Show Low Airport received 5.51 inches, almost 2½ times the 2.21 average. The Heber ranger station recorded a whopping 6.74 inches, which is over double the amount of normal precipitation. As of Oct. 2, recorded lightning strikes were up as well in Navajo County with 46,545 to the average of 40,077 per year.
The Farmers’ Almanac disagrees though, predicting northern Arizona to be drier than normal, with the brunt of a cold, dry winter beginning in January. The almanac also has not been accurate either, as it predicted a dry monsoon season this year for Arizona, and the rainfall amounts have proven otherwise. With the San Francisco Peaks receiving little snowfall in October, it’s hard to say what the weather will bring. For the locals who frequent Sunrise Ski Resort, there’s hopes the White Mountains will have a good season, as the resort received a snowfall over the past weekend. The tentative opening date for Sunrise is Dec. 2.
