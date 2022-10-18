With the Arizona monsoon season having ended on Sept. 30, the White Mountains is experiencing significant amount of rainfall.

With previous years being relatively drier in October, this year is much different. With tropical systems and record-size hurricanes in the south, La Niña’s jet stream is giving Arizona an exceptional year of rainfall. El Niño is responsible for the drier season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.