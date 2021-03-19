$100,000 Powerball Ticket bought in Show Low

SHOW LOW – Though St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, the luck of the Irish could still be with you if you happened to be the one who bought a Powerball ticket for the Saturday, March 13 drawing. Metaphorically speaking, there is truly a pot of gold waiting for you if you have the ticket.
The Arizona State Lottery is looking for a person who bought a Powerball ticket at the Speedway gas station at 1981 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
The winning $100,000 Powerball ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number. The cash prize is $50,000, but since the ticket also has Power Play the prize doubles to $100,000.
The winning numbers were 5, 11, 51, 56 and 61 with Powerball number 2.
According to OH Partners, the public relations firm for the Arizona Lottery, that person has not come forward with their winning as of press time for the Independent which was noon on Thursday, March 18, to claim their winnings.
